Why Privileged Access Workstations Are Important

Privileged access workstations are used, as the name suggests, with privileged accounts, like users in the Domain Admins group, to manage sensitive resources in your environment such as Active Directory (AD) domain controllers (DCs). If an attacker is able to get access to a privileged account, they can move laterally throughout your network, escalate privileges, and cause data breaches. Privileged accounts and resources in your environment are often referred to as tier 0 assets.

Strong passwords, passwordless authentication, and multifactor authentication (MFA) help minimize the risks, but the device itself is an important part of the story.

🎬 Watch This Week in IT.

What are privileged access workstations?

A privileged access workstation (PAW) reduces compromise risk by separating admin work from day-to-day use, and by enforcing hardened security features on a device dedicated to use of privileged accounts.

Why the device itself matters

Most organisations already require admins to use Microsoft Intune-managed, Entra ID-joined devices with security controls (disk encryption, antivirus, patching). Those controls lower risk compared with unmanaged endpoints. Yet general-purpose machines remain exposed to phishing, malicious web content, and productivity applications that expand the attack surface. A PAW gives some control over managing this risk.

What makes privileged access workstations

A PAW is a dedicated endpoint for sensitive accounts and privileged access. Here are some of the features of a PAW that differentiate them from other endpoints:

By forcing admin sign-ins through known hardened devices, an attacker needs both valid credentials and physical or managed access to the PAW.

PAWs, jump servers, and other intermediaries

Jump servers (‘bastion hosts’ in Azure terminology) and admin gateways can reduce exposure by concentrating access. They are useful intermediaries, but they do not eliminate endpoint risk. A common best practice is:

PAW > gateway/jump server > target

The PAW enforces device-level controls (application control, EDR, credentials isolation); the gateway concentrates network policy and audit. Avoid using general virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) devices as a jump server for admin work unless the images are PAW-grade, hardened, and isolated.

Deploying privileged access workstations with Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopilot

Let’s look at how to configure an endpoint with PAW hardening using Intune.

Provisioning a privileged access workstation with Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopilot

Let’s look at how to deploy PAWs using Intune and Windows Autopilot:

Use a group tag such as PAW during enrolment. Create a dynamic device group based on the tag or on a naming convention like PAW-<Site>-<nnn> .

during enrolment. Create a dynamic device group based on the tag or on a naming convention like . Device identification in Conditional Access. Define a device filter (e.g., device category PAW or name prefix). Use this filter in policies so only PAWs can perform privileged actions.

Deploying privileged access workstations using Windows Autopilot (Image Credit: Dean Ellerby/Petri.com)

Here’s a list of the Conditional Access policies you should use for filtering: Include: Azure management, Microsoft Admin Portals, Exchange/SharePoint admin, Defender portals, and other management planes. Conditions: Windows platform; filter for PAW . Grant: require compliant device + MFA. Companion policy: explicitly block privileged roles from non-PAW devices.



Let’s configure security settings for the PAW group in Intune:

Now configure these Intune configurations and security features for the PAW group: Security baselines: Windows and Edge baselines for the PAW group. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint: enable EDR in block mode, tamper protection, network protection, web control. Application control: WDAC (recommended) or AppLocker for application execution control; block PowerShell 2.0; enforce signed-script execution. Attack surface reduction: enable high-value ASR rules (e.g., block Office child processes, block executable content from email and removable media). Platform protections: BitLocker with key escrow, Secure Boot enforced, HVCI/Device Guard, Credential Guard. Firmware posture: manage UEFI/BIOS updates; disable insecure boot paths; verify device attestation if available. Removable media: block by default or permit only encrypted media.



7 privileged access workstation best practices

Here are 7 best practices you should follow to make sure your PAWs are effective at protecting your tier 0 assets.

1. Least privilege access

Define which privileged roles require a PAW (e.g., Global Administrator, Privileged Role Administrator, Security Administrator, Exchange Administrator). Map them to privileged identity management (PIM) with approval, justification, and limited duration.

On devices, keep the Local Administrator group empty and control temporary membership via privileged access groups or a just-in-time (JIT) elevation tool like Intune Endpoint Privilege Management.

2. Monitoring and real-time detection

Feed Defender for Endpoint telemetry from PAWs into your Security Operations Center (SOC). Use real-time alerts for credential theft behaviours, unsigned script execution, WDAC violations, and suspicious admin tool use. Investigate any privileged sign-in from a device that does not match the PAW filter.

3. Application allowlisting

Windows Defender Application Control enforces kernel-level code integrity and resists common user-mode bypasses better than AppLocker. Start in audit mode, review Code Integrity event ID 3076, and tune until you have a clear log.

Use publisher rules and a Managed Installer to avoid broad path or hash rules. It’s a good idea to also use a supplemental policy for exceptions so that the base policy doesn’t get corrupted with them.

4. Hosted PAWs

Cloud-hosted PAWs work well for contractors, incident response, or travel to higher-risk locations because egress and access brokering are centralised. They carry a per-user cost, though.

5. Platform hardening

PAWs are the one device type where users won’t complain about being overly secured. They are, by design, more difficult to access. You should apply security baselines and enable BitLocker with key escrow to Entra ID, Secure Boot, HVCI/Memory Integrity, and Credential Guard.

Initially, you can ‘pilot’ Attack Surface Reduction rules in audit mode, then set to block once all access and procedures are tested and confirmed. Enforce application control with WDAC (fall back to AppLocker only where WDAC cannot be used).

As these devices are only to be used for access to privileged admin portals, it’s a good idea to remove general productivity apps, especially Microsoft Office.

6. Threat detection and response

Onboard PAWs to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, enable EDR in block mode and Network Protection, and place PAWs in a stricter device group for indicators and automated investigation. The small, predictable software set on PAWs is both expected by the users, and perfect for keeping the attack surface as small as possible.

7. Privilege model

Use PIM/PAM so admins operate as standard users and elevate only for scoped roles and fixed durations with audited approvals. Require activation from a PAW and bind the device ID to the elevation event for traceability across sign-in, device, and role logs.

In summary

As I mentioned at the start of this article, privileged accounts administer sensitive resources. It’s vital to ensure they are appropriately protected, and it’s quite common for these additional protections to be welcomed by the admins, rather than rejected.

Are you using privileged access workstations in your environment?

Frequently asked questions

What is a Privileged Access Workstation?

A privileged access workstation (PAW) is a specially secured computer environment used exclusively for sensitive administrative tasks. Unlike standard corporate desktops, which may be exposed to phishing, web browsing risks, or email-borne attacks, PAWs are hardened and restricted. Their sole purpose is to provide administrators and high-privilege users (such as domain admins, security operators, or cloud tenant admins) with a secure platform to perform critical tasks without unnecessary exposure to threats.

Key characteristics include:

Limited internet and email access to reduce the attack surface.

Hardened operating system with strict security baselines.

Separation from standard user productivity tasks (like Office apps, browsing, or collaboration tools).

What is the Privileged Access Workstation Architecture?

The PAW architecture is a layered security model designed to enforce separation of duties and minimize attack paths. It typically includes:

Tiered Administration Model (Tier 0, Tier 1, Tier 2): Tier 0: Direct control over identity and security systems (e.g., Active Directory forest admins, Entra ID tenant admins). Tier 1: Management of servers, applications, and enterprise services. Tier 2: Management of end-user devices and desktop support.

Each tier is isolated, and PAWs are assigned to the appropriate tier to ensure administrators cannot inadvertently expose higher-privilege accounts.

Network Isolation: PAWs often reside in restricted network segments with tight firewall rules, allowing only the necessary management traffic.

PAWs often reside in restricted network segments with tight firewall rules, allowing only the necessary management traffic. Device Hardening: Application whitelisting, credential guard, disk encryption, and strict patching policies are enforced.

This architecture ensures administrators are insulated from common compromise vectors like phishing or malware infections that target regular workstations.

What is the requirement for workstations used to perform privileged activities?

Workstations used for privileged tasks must meet stringent security requirements, such as:

Dedicated Use: They should not be used for non-administrative work (e.g., web browsing, personal email, or general productivity).

They should not be used for non-administrative work (e.g., web browsing, personal email, or general productivity). Hardened Configuration: Operating systems should follow security baselines (CIS, Microsoft Security Baselines, or organizational policies).

Operating systems should follow security baselines (CIS, Microsoft Security Baselines, or organizational policies). Strong Authentication: Multifactor authentication (MFA) is mandatory for access.

Multifactor authentication (MFA) is mandatory for access. Encryption & Isolation: Full disk encryption (like BitLocker) must be enforced, and the PAW must operate in a restricted, segmented environment.

Full disk encryption (like BitLocker) must be enforced, and the PAW must operate in a restricted, segmented environment. Regular Patching & Monitoring: Security updates must be applied promptly, and workstation activity should be closely monitored for anomalies.

In short, a PAW must provide a controlled, minimized attack surface to secure privileged credentials and access rights.

What is Privileged System Access?

Privileged system access refers to the elevated rights granted to administrators or specialized users that allow them to perform critical tasks such as system configuration, security management, user account control, or application deployment.

Examples include:

Domain Admin rights in Active Directory.

Global Administrator roles in cloud services like Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD).

Root or sudo access on Unix/Linux servers.

Because privileged access provides control over core systems, it is highly targeted by attackers. PAWs exist to secure this access pathway, ensuring these accounts are only used in hardened, protected environments and not exposed to unnecessary risk.