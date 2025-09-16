Why Privileged Access Workstations Are Important

Learn why implementing privileged access workstations in your environment is crucial for protecting tier 0 assets and how to deploy them with Intune and Autopilot.
Privileged access workstations are used, as the name suggests, with privileged accounts, like users in the Domain Admins group, to manage sensitive resources in your environment such as Active Directory (AD) domain controllers (DCs). If an attacker is able to get access to a privileged account, they can move laterally throughout your network, escalate privileges, and cause data breaches. Privileged accounts and resources in your environment are often referred to as tier 0 assets.
Strong passwords, passwordless authentication, and multifactor authentication (MFA) help minimize the risks, but the device itself is an important part of the story.
🎬 Watch This Week in IT.
A privileged access workstation (PAW) reduces compromise risk by separating admin work from day-to-day use, and by enforcing hardened security features on a device dedicated to use of privileged accounts.
Most organisations already require admins to use Microsoft Intune-managed, Entra ID-joined devices with security controls (disk encryption, antivirus, patching). Those controls lower risk compared with unmanaged endpoints. Yet general-purpose machines remain exposed to phishing, malicious web content, and productivity applications that expand the attack surface. A PAW gives some control over managing this risk.
A PAW is a dedicated endpoint for sensitive accounts and privileged access. Here are some of the features of a PAW that differentiate them from other endpoints:
By forcing admin sign-ins through known hardened devices, an attacker needs both valid credentials and physical or managed access to the PAW.
Jump servers (‘bastion hosts’ in Azure terminology) and admin gateways can reduce exposure by concentrating access. They are useful intermediaries, but they do not eliminate endpoint risk. A common best practice is:
PAW > gateway/jump server > target
The PAW enforces device-level controls (application control, EDR, credentials isolation); the gateway concentrates network policy and audit. Avoid using general virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) devices as a jump server for admin work unless the images are PAW-grade, hardened, and isolated.
Let’s look at how to configure an endpoint with PAW hardening using Intune.
Let’s look at how to deploy PAWs using Intune and Windows Autopilot:
PAW during enrolment. Create a dynamic device group based on the tag or on a naming convention like
PAW-<Site>-<nnn>.
PAW or name prefix). Use this filter in policies so only PAWs can perform privileged actions.
PAW.
Let’s configure security settings for the PAW group in Intune:
Here are 7 best practices you should follow to make sure your PAWs are effective at protecting your tier 0 assets.
Define which privileged roles require a PAW (e.g., Global Administrator, Privileged Role Administrator, Security Administrator, Exchange Administrator). Map them to privileged identity management (PIM) with approval, justification, and limited duration.
On devices, keep the Local Administrator group empty and control temporary membership via privileged access groups or a just-in-time (JIT) elevation tool like Intune Endpoint Privilege Management.
Feed Defender for Endpoint telemetry from PAWs into your Security Operations Center (SOC). Use real-time alerts for credential theft behaviours, unsigned script execution, WDAC violations, and suspicious admin tool use. Investigate any privileged sign-in from a device that does not match the PAW filter.
Windows Defender Application Control enforces kernel-level code integrity and resists common user-mode bypasses better than AppLocker. Start in audit mode, review Code Integrity event ID 3076, and tune until you have a clear log.
Use publisher rules and a Managed Installer to avoid broad path or hash rules. It’s a good idea to also use a supplemental policy for exceptions so that the base policy doesn’t get corrupted with them.
Cloud-hosted PAWs work well for contractors, incident response, or travel to higher-risk locations because egress and access brokering are centralised. They carry a per-user cost, though.
PAWs are the one device type where users won’t complain about being overly secured. They are, by design, more difficult to access. You should apply security baselines and enable BitLocker with key escrow to Entra ID, Secure Boot, HVCI/Memory Integrity, and Credential Guard.
Initially, you can ‘pilot’ Attack Surface Reduction rules in audit mode, then set to block once all access and procedures are tested and confirmed. Enforce application control with WDAC (fall back to AppLocker only where WDAC cannot be used).
As these devices are only to be used for access to privileged admin portals, it’s a good idea to remove general productivity apps, especially Microsoft Office.
Onboard PAWs to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, enable EDR in block mode and Network Protection, and place PAWs in a stricter device group for indicators and automated investigation. The small, predictable software set on PAWs is both expected by the users, and perfect for keeping the attack surface as small as possible.
Use PIM/PAM so admins operate as standard users and elevate only for scoped roles and fixed durations with audited approvals. Require activation from a PAW and bind the device ID to the elevation event for traceability across sign-in, device, and role logs.
As I mentioned at the start of this article, privileged accounts administer sensitive resources. It’s vital to ensure they are appropriately protected, and it’s quite common for these additional protections to be welcomed by the admins, rather than rejected.
Are you using privileged access workstations in your environment?
A privileged access workstation (PAW) is a specially secured computer environment used exclusively for sensitive administrative tasks. Unlike standard corporate desktops, which may be exposed to phishing, web browsing risks, or email-borne attacks, PAWs are hardened and restricted. Their sole purpose is to provide administrators and high-privilege users (such as domain admins, security operators, or cloud tenant admins) with a secure platform to perform critical tasks without unnecessary exposure to threats.
Key characteristics include:
The PAW architecture is a layered security model designed to enforce separation of duties and minimize attack paths. It typically includes:
This architecture ensures administrators are insulated from common compromise vectors like phishing or malware infections that target regular workstations.
Workstations used for privileged tasks must meet stringent security requirements, such as:
In short, a PAW must provide a controlled, minimized attack surface to secure privileged credentials and access rights.
Privileged system access refers to the elevated rights granted to administrators or specialized users that allow them to perform critical tasks such as system configuration, security management, user account control, or application deployment.
Examples include:
Because privileged access provides control over core systems, it is highly targeted by attackers. PAWs exist to secure this access pathway, ensuring these accounts are only used in hardened, protected environments and not exposed to unnecessary risk.