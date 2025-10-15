Windows Sudo: Elevating Privileges the Linux Way in Windows

Execute commands with elevated permissions without switching contexts - Linux style.
With the introduction of Sudo for Windows, Microsoft has brought a familiar Linux privilege escalation tool to Windows users. It enables administrators and power users to execute commands with elevated permissions without switching contexts, streamlining workflows, and enhancing security.
This article examines how Windows Sudo operates, its advantages, configuration options, and its comparison to traditional Windows privilege management.
The Sudo command is a Linux tool that elevates a user’s permissions temporarily from an unelevated console session. Sudo has been added to Windows to allow all users the same access to perform secure commands without compromising the running shell session. Admins and IT Pros ‘run as administrator’ seamlessly in the console session, granting temporary administrator privileges.
Microsoft announced the open source status of Windows Sudo at their Build conference this past May 2025. You can access the source code on GitHub.
There are similarities between Windows Sudo and using the RunAs command.
RunAs is a built‑in Windows tool that lets you launch programs, scripts, or commands under a different user account than the one you’re currently signed in with. Here is the basic syntax:
runas /user:<UserName> "<ProgramPath>"
RunAs allows for switching to any account, but it always needs that account’s password and usually spawns a new window.
But Sudo in Linux lets you quickly elevate privileges in the same shell, often without re‑entering credentials if cached. Sudo now brings that same quick‑elevation feel to Windows, but at the time of writing, it’s admin‑only and still evolving.
Here’s a table to help you understand the inherent differences and when it’s best to use which tool.
|Feature
|Windows Sudo
|Runas
|Origin
|Linux/Unix-inspired
|Native Windows
|Privilege Escalation
|Requires a password each time (unless
/savecred is used, which is risky)
|Opens a new process with different credentials
|User Experience
|Can run commands inline (like Linux sudo)
|Always launches a separate window
|UAC Integration
|Works alongside UAC (can bypass some prompts)
|Respects UAC (triggers prompts if needed)
|Credentials Handling
|Can cache credentials (future updates may refine this)
|Requires password each time (unless
/savecred is used, which is risky)
|Security Granularity
|Currently no fine-grained policy control (like
sudoers)
|No built-in command restrictions (relies on user permissions)
|Use Case
|Best for admins/developers needing quick elevation
|Better for running apps as a different user (not just admin)
|Automation
|Easier in scripts (no new window)
|Harder to automate due to pop-ups
|Security Risk
|May reduce UAC friction (riskier if misused)
|More explicit but less convenient
The only prerequisite is you need to be running Windows 11 version 24H2 or newer. Sudo has not yet been released for Windows 10, although Microsoft may add it in the future.
The procedure to ‘turn on’ Sudo is rather simple.
If you click the caret on the right to expand, you’ll see the ‘Configure how sudo runs applications’ option. I’ll get to this next.
As I just mentioned, there is one major or high-level configuration option you’ll want to be aware of before using Sudo. It has to do with how sudo interacts with the user.
The first option is In a new window. The ‘forceNewWindow’ attribute is the default configuration option using Sudo. You use Sudo in this way to run your commands in a new window. This is similar to running ‘runas /user:admin’ on the command line.
With Input closed (disableInput), this option will run the elevated command in the current window, but with the input handle closed. In this scenario, the elevated process will not be able to see any input from the current console session it’s running in.
This is most helpful when you want to run a command as an administrator but do not want the command to receive any input from the window. This is inherently more secure.
The last option, Inline (normal), is most similar to how sudo behaves on Linux – the elevated process will be run in the current window, and the process will be able to receive input from the current shell. This is mostly used when you want to run a command as an administrator and you want sudo to receive input from the working console window.
It’s the most convenient and seamless but it comes with tradeoffs in terms of security. I will get to this important security topic soon.
You can use the dropdown in the Enable sudo section of For developers in the Settings app or run this command at an elevated command line (admin console):
sudo config --enable <configuration_option>
Change
<configuration_option> to either
forceNewWindow,
disableInput, or
normal.
To use Windows Sudo, you prepend ‘sudo’ to the command you want to run as an administrator. You can use PowerShell, Windows Terminal, or a command prompt.
As an example, if you wanted to run netstat -ab with admin privileges, you could run:
sudo netstat -ab
As you can see, when I ran the command first from my standard Terminal session (not in administrator mode), it did not execute the command. Instead saying it needs elevation. When I ran the same command with ‘sudo’ at the beginning, it opened a new window and ran the netstat command.
Here’s another example. You need admin privileges to run ‘ipconfig /registerdns.’ If I try to run this in Terminal, I get the same message. But when using sudo, it opens a new window and executes the command. Nice, clean, and seamless.
As with any tool or function that elevates permissions in real-time, you need to be aware of what you’re opening up when executing Windows Sudo. Because Windows Sudo can be used as a potential escalation of privilege vector, you should be aware of the following security risks involved.
There are inherent risks associated with running sudo in the Input Closed (inputClosed) or Inline (normal) configurations. It is possible for malicious processes or threads to attempt to circumvent the elevated process by hijacking it and using the established connection by the unelevated sudo.exe and the elevated sudo.exe process. This bypasses the User Account Control (UAC) prompt traditionally used by Windows to alert users of potential security risks.
sudoers file allows precise control over which commands a user can run with elevated rights.
sudo -i in Linux), an attacker with user access could exploit this to maintain persistence.
Thank you for reading my post on Sudo for Windows. Please leave a comment or a question below for further discussion.
