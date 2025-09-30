Microsoft Entra Connect Health: What You Need to Know

Entra Connect Health provides valuable insights and capabilities, helping you maintain a robust and reliable identity infrastructure.
Microsoft Entra Connect Health (formerly Azure AD Connect Health) is a tool designed to give you visibility and troubleshooting information over synchronization between on-premises Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID in the cloud. Let’s dive into the basics of what it is and how it can benefit you.
Microsoft Entra Connect Health is a cloud-based monitoring service that helps you keep an eye on your on-premises identity infrastructure. Think of it as a specialized health monitor for the components that connect your on-premises Active Directory (AD) to Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory).
While Microsoft Entra ID provides identity services in the cloud, and Entra Connect synchronizes identities between your on-premises AD and Microsoft Entra ID, Entra Connect Health focuses specifically on the health and performance of these critical components (in the cloud). It’s not a replacement for Entra Connect itself, nor is it a full-fledged enterprise monitoring suite like System Center Operations Manager or Azure Monitor. It is a specialized, lightweight, and highly effective service tailored to the specific needs of hybrid identity environments.
Microsoft Entra Connect Health offers several key features that provide invaluable insights and capabilities, helping you maintain a robust and reliable identity infrastructure.
Entra Connect Health provides comprehensive monitoring of your Entra Connect synchronization service. Why is this important? Because Entra Connect is the bridge between your on-premises directory and Microsoft Entra ID. If this bridge becomes disrupted, your users accessing Microsoft 365 won’t be able to log in or access cloud resources.
Specifically, Entra Connect Health gives you insights into:
Without Entra Connect Health, you’d have to log into each Entra Connect server individually, open the Synchronization Service Manager, and sift through logs – a time-consuming and inefficient process, especially in larger environments or with multiple sync servers. Even using PowerShell to remotely access this information still would take manual steps.
Can Entra Connect Health also help if I’m using Azure AD DS? Yes, absolutely! While Entra Connect focuses on syncing your on-premises AD to the cloud, Azure AD DS provides managed domain services directly within Azure. It’s like having a domain controller in the cloud without the need to deploy and manage virtual machines yourself. Entra Connect Health extends its monitoring capabilities to this service as well.
Here’s what it offers for Azure AD DS:
This monitoring is crucial because, while Azure manages the underlying infrastructure for Azure AD DS, you are still responsible for managing identities and understanding the health of the service as it relates to your applications and users. Entra Connect Health simplifies this oversight, providing a unified view that complements your broader identity monitoring strategy.
Now that we’ve covered what it does, how does Entra Connect Health actually gather all this information? Understanding the core mechanics will give you a clearer picture of how it integrates into your infrastructure.
At the heart of Entra Connect Health’s operation is a small, lightweight agent that you install on the servers you want to monitor. This agent installation acts as the eyes and ears for the Entra Connect Health service in the cloud. It’s crucial to understand that this isn’t the same as the Entra Connect synchronization agent itself, though it’s often installed on the same server. They are distinct pieces of software with different purposes.
Here’s how the Health Agent works:
The agent is designed to be low-impact, meaning it consumes minimal resources on your servers. It’s a fundamental difference from traditional on-premises monitoring tools that often require complex agent deployments and direct access to your network. Plus, because it’s part of the cloud service, you don’t need to worry about having the latest version – Windows Update will take of that for you.
Once the agent collects the data, how does it get to you? The Health Agent continuously sends the collected data to the Entra Connect Health service in the Microsoft cloud. This data is then processed, analyzed, and presented in an easily digestible format through the Azure portal.
Here’s the breakdown:
This centralized reporting eliminates the need to manually check multiple servers and interpret complex logs, drastically reducing the time and effort required for identity infrastructure management.
Entra Connect Health isn’t just a passive monitoring tool; it’s designed to proactively alert you to problems. When the service detects an issue based on predefined thresholds or anomaly detection, it generates an alert.
These alerts are:
|Alert type
|Function
|Configurable
|You can configure the severity of alerts and even set up custom alert rules based on your specific needs. For example, you might want to be alerted immediately if synchronization hasn’t run for a certain period, or if a specific type of error count exceeds a threshold.
|Actionable
|Each alert provides details about the problem, often with a link to Microsoft documentation or suggested remediation steps. This guidance helps you quickly understand the issue and how to resolve it, rather than just telling you something is wrong.
|Intergratable
|Entra Connect Health can integrate with other Azure services like Azure Monitor and action groups. This means you can configure alerts to trigger notifications via email, SMS, push notifications to the Azure mobile app, or even integrate with ITSM tools or custom webhooks. This flexibility ensures that the right people are notified in the way that best suits your operational practices.
The robust alerting system is a critical component, transforming Entra Connect Health from a simple monitoring dashboard into an active management and troubleshooting aid.
While Entra Connect Health is a powerful tool, it’s not without its nuances. Being aware of potential challenges and “gotchas” can help you avoid frustration and ensure a smoother experience.
One of the most common issues users encounter is problems with the Health Agent connecting to the Entra Connect Health service. Since the agent relies on outbound HTTPS (port 443) communication, issues often stem from network configurations.
Here are the potential “gotchas”:
|Purpose
|Endpoint / URL
|Port(s)
|Service communication
*.servicebus.windows.net
|TCP 443 (HTTPS)
|Data upload and telemetry
*.adhybridhealth.azure.com
|TCP 443
|Authentication and identity
login.microsoftonline.com /
login.windows.net
|TCP 443
|Certificate validation
crl.microsoft.com,
ocsp.msocsp.com (CRL/OCSP checks)
|TCP 80/443
|Azure AD Graph / Entra ID APIs
graph.windows.net /
graph.microsoft.com
|TCP 443
When troubleshooting, start by checking the event logs on the server where the agent is installed for any errors related to Entra Connect Health or network connectivity.
The preferred portal to use is the Microsoft Entra Admin Center. Although a Global Administrator, of course, can access it, you should use an account with the least privilege to avoid potential security breaches. The safest bet is someone with the Hybrid Identity Administrator role.
While Entra Connect Health provides “near real-time” data, it’s not instantaneous. There’s an inherent latency between when an event occurs, when the agent collects it, when it’s sent to the cloud, and when it’s processed and displayed in the Azure portal.
Here’s what to consider:
It’s important to set realistic expectations for data freshness. For critical, immediate troubleshooting, you might still need to consult local server logs, but for overall health and trend analysis, Entra Connect Health provides excellent value.
Microsoft Entra Connect Health Alerts comes with predefined alert thresholds and severities, but it’s crucial to understand that these are general and might not perfectly align with your organization’s specific operational requirements or risk tolerance.
Here are the key aspects:
Take the time to review the default alerts and adjust them to fit your operational needs. This proactive tuning will ensure that you receive meaningful notifications that help you respond effectively rather than being overwhelmed by unnecessary alerts.
I hope this deep dive into Microsoft Entra Connect Health has given you a solid foundation. If you have any further questions or specific scenarios you’d like to discuss, please feel free to leave a comment below!
Microsoft Entra Connect Health is a monitoring and analytics service that helps administrators maintain the health of hybrid identity infrastructures. It provides deep insights, alerts, and usage analytics for:
By continuously monitoring these components, it identifies issues, helps with troubleshooting, and ensures reliable authentication and synchronization.
You can access Entra Connect Health through the Azure portal:
Note: You’ll need to install the Entra Connect Health agents on your on-premises servers (e.g., AD FS servers, domain controllers, or sync servers) for telemetry data to appear.
The Entra Connect Health agent runs locally on monitored servers. To check its version:
Get-ItemProperty "HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\AzureADConnectHealthAgent" | Select-Object Version
Not exactly — they are related but not identical:
So, AD Connect handles identity synchronization, while Entra Connect Health monitors the health of that synchronization and related services.