Windows Server Management enabled by Azure Arc Is Now Generally Available

Key Takeaways: Azure benefits for Windows Server SA and active subscription licence holders

Includes Azure Update Manager and Azure Machine Configuration

Azure services still available individually for those without SA

At their Ignite 2024 tech conference this week, Microsoft announced a restructuring of sorts for Windows Server Management features and SKUs and brought them under Azure Arc. They are advertising the features as a ‘free add-on’ bundle for companies utilizing Windows Server Pay as you Go, or active Software Assurance (SA) agreements. This is why I put ‘free’ in quotes.

Benefits for SA and active subscription licence holders

The key benefits for customers with Windows Server licenses that include Software Assurance or active subscription licenses include:

Azure Change Tracking and Inventory

Azure Update Manager

Azure Machine Configuration

Windows Admin Center in Azure Arc

Remote Support

Network HUD

Best Practices Assessment

Azure Site Recovery (Config Only)

There are no explicit costs associated with these features beyond associated networking, compute, storage, and log ingestion charges for customers enrolled in Windows Server Pay as you Go or Software Assurance.

Benefit Supported OS Description Azure Update Manager Windows Server 2012 and above Assess the update status and deploy updates to machines (one off, recurring, maintenance windows) with visibility into update compliance and auditing. Azure Change Tracking and Inventory Windows Server 2012 and above Discovery of and changes of software, services/daemons, files, and registries of Azure Arc-enabled servers. Azure Machine Configuration Windows Server 2012 and above Configuration of machine properties for OS, app, and environment settings, with Azure Policy. Available natively with the Azure Connected Machine agent. Windows Admin Center in Azure for Arc Windows Server 2025 only Securely manage hybrid machines from anywhere without needing a VPN, public IP address, or other inbound connectivity to your machine with RDP, Hyper-V management, event viewer, and much more. Remote Support Windows Server 2025 only Offers customers with professional support the ability to grant JIT access with detailed execution transcripts and revocation rights. Network HUD Windows Server 2025 only A host networking diagnostics and operational tool. Runs spot checks, health checks, and cluster wide checks to make sure your host networking set-up is healthy and set up in an optimal and expected way. Best Practices Assessment Windows Server 2025 only Collection and analysis of server data to generate issues and remediation guidance and performance improvements. Azure Site Recovery Configuration Windows Server 2025 only Configuration of Azure Site Recovery to ensure business continuity, provides replication and data resilience for critical workloads.

Requirements

Requirements to run these features include:

Connected Machine Agent : Version 1.38 or higher is required. Version 1.46 or higher is recommended.

: Version 1.38 or higher is required. Version 1.46 or higher is recommended. Operating Systems : Azure Arc-enabled servers must be running Windows Server 2016 or higher. Both Standard and Datacenter editions are fine.

: Azure Arc-enabled servers must be running Windows Server 2016 or higher. Both Standard and Datacenter editions are fine. Licensing : Azure Arc-enabled servers must be licensed through a valid licensing channel. Windows Server Pay as you Go, and Software Assurance are valid.

: Azure Arc-enabled servers must be licensed through a valid licensing channel. Windows Server Pay as you Go, and Software Assurance are valid. Connectivity : Connection to the Internet is required.

: Connection to the Internet is required. Regions: The only regions NOT supported are US Gov Virginia, US Gov Arizona, China North 2, China North 3, and China East 2.

Enrolling Windows Server with Azure Arc

PowerShell is your go-to choice for getting your servers enrolled in Windows Server Management enabled through Azure Arc.

The following script can be used for attestation at scale of Azure Arc-enabled servers.

$subscriptionId = '' #Your subscription id $resourceGroupName = '' # your Resource Group $machineName = '' # Arc resource name $location = "" # The region where the test machine is arc enabled. $account = Connect-AzAccount $context = Set-azContext -Subscription $subscriptionId $profile = [Microsoft.Azure.Commands.Common.Authentication.Abstractions.AzureRmProfileProvider]::Instance.Profile $profileClient = [Microsoft.Azure.Commands.ResourceManager.Common.rmProfileClient]::new( $profile ) $token = $profileClient.AcquireAccessToken($context.Subscription.TenantId) $header = @{ 'Content-Type'='application/json' 'Authorization'='Bearer ' + $token.AccessToken } $uri = [System.Uri]::new( "https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/$subscriptionId/resourceGroups/$resourceGroupName/providers/Microsoft.HybridCompute/machines/$machineName/licenseProfiles/default?api-version=2023-10-03-preview" ) $contentType = "application/json" $data = @{ location = $location; properties = @{ softwareAssurance = @{ softwareAssuranceCustomer= $true; }; }; }; $json = $data | ConvertTo-Json; $response = Invoke-RestMethod -Method PUT -Uri $uri.AbsoluteUri -ContentType $contentType -Headers $header -Body $json; $response.properties

The individual products, Azure Change Tracking and Inventory and Azure Update Manager etc., are still available to those without SA or Windows Server Pay as you Go with their associated costs.