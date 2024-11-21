Microsoft Introduces First Cloud PC Device – the Windows 365 Link

Key Takeaways: Windows 365 Link devices will be easy to set up using the Microsoft Intune Admin Center

At Microsoft’s Ignite 2024 tech conference this week in Chicago, Redmond announced the first ‘Cloud PC’ device—a purpose-built solution called Windows 365 Link. With a public preview starting now, they are expected to be shipping or generally available in April 2025.

The new Windows 365 Link – Image Credit: Microsoft

“…a small Windows-based OS designed to connect you to Windows 365 in seconds” – or so goes the marketing campaign coming out of Ignite. With a quick sign-in to your cloud PC with the Windows 365 Link, you can securely connect to your familiar Windows desktop hosted in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.

Once connected, your users can experience a high-fidelity experience with all of the Microsoft 365 Apps including full video meetings in Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, and the New Outlook.

Windows 365 Link devices are a breeze to setup in the Intune Admin Center – Image Credit: Microsoft

Setting up new Windows 365 Link devices will be a breeze using the Microsoft Intune Admin Center. IT Pros will be able to manage and provision these thin clients alongside other Windows, macOS, and other devices.

Windows 365 Link is built from the ground up for security

Security, Security, Security, right? This is the main focus coming out of Ignite, and highlighted in Satya Nadella’s (CEO) keynote on Tuesday, Nov 19. There are some security features built from the ground up in the new Windows 365 Link.

First, there are no local admin accounts. Second, there is no local data storage and no apps of any kind. No arbitrary software or code can be executed on the device, meaning the device provides inherent protection from malware. Plus, all the built-in security features displayed in the image below cannot be disabled.

Security Features included on the Windows 365 Link – they cannot be disabled – Image Credit: Microsoft

In addition to providing purpose-built security features in this ‘from the ground up’ device, the user experience has also been thought out to be simple and seamless.

A clean and simple sign-in experience in Windows 365 Link – Image Credit: Microsoft

Offering a clean, familiar, and seamless sign-in experience was goal #1. Once logged in, everything you were working on from a previous session/device is preserved. You can work in the airport lounge, drive home, sit down at your work laptop in your office, and resume seamlessly and effortlessly.

Besides passwordless multifactor authentication methods like the MS Authenticator app, the Windows 365 Link experience also includes other secure factors like FIDO 2 security keys and cross-device passkeys.

Using a FIDO 2 security key for secure authentication with Windows 365 Link – Image Credit: Microsoft

Because there is no local storage saved on the device, it works wonderfully as a shared thin client for hotdesking, contact centers, and other scenarios.

Windows 365 Link connectivity

Regarding connectivity, you can connect several peripherals using USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.3, including mice, keyboards, webcam, and up to two 4K monitors.

The front panel includes the power button, a USB-A port, and an audio jack. The rear panel includes the power connector, (2) USB-A ports, (1) USB-C port, a full-size HDMI port, a full-size DisplayPort port, and a wired Ethernet interface. The side panel includes a Kensington lock port. The device measures 120mm square and is 30mm tall.