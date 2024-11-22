Microsoft Edge Introduces Shared Passwords Feature and New Security Updates

Key Takeaways: Deploy encrypted shared passwords to a set of users

This week at the Ignite 2024, Microsoft announced many new features coming to the company’s web browser, Edge for Business. Because today’s work environment looks very different from just a few years ago, Microsoft continues to adapt to the new hybrid landscape and offer more security-focused features to keep your organization safe and protected.

Cybersecurity threats are more sophisticated, remote users are using personal devices – this all complicates the task of protecting sensitive information in your enterprise. And because today’s daily work tasks rely heavily on the web browser, it is crucial to keep the browser secure.

Let’s review some of the top new features coming to Microsoft Edge for Business.

Secure Enterprise Browser – Microsoft Edge for Business is designed to meet the security and productivity needs of organizations, optimized for AI, and includes advanced security features including data loss prevention, unmanaged device support, and generative AI controls.

Management made simple – Larger organizations can use Microsoft Intune to manage the Edge for Business browser with easy-to-use policies – policies that are familiar to IT Pros. For smaller organizations, the Edge management service in the Microsoft 365 admin center is the way to go. Customers enjoy its easy-to-use UI, AI controls, and organizational branding features. From this interface, you can deploy both browser policies in the cloud and Intune policies from a single pane.

Safely introduce and control AI in your organization – The Edge management service provides comprehensive solutions for overseeing AI usage, including restricting access to public AI services and managing Microsoft Copilot throughout your company.

Deploy encrypted shared passwords with ease – Secure password deployment in the Edge management service can assist in keeping your users’ passwords safe and away from prying threat actors. The service allows you to deploy encrypted shared passwords to a set of users, letting them log in seamlessly to crucial websites without even seeing said passwords. This will enter public preview for Microsoft 365 Business Premium, E3, and E5 subscriptions over the coming months.

Setting up secure password deployment in the Microsoft 365 admin center for Microsoft Edge – Image Credit: Microsoft

Keep your estate up-to-date – The new Edge management service offers a single pane of glass to make sure Edge is updated on a planned, reliable basis and schedule. You can also notify select users to please update their browser to be protected by emerging security exploits in Edge.

Protect your Microsoft Office documents on the web – Microsoft Edge for Business respects usage rights restrictions on sensitive and secure Office documents, enhancing protections and controls for editing, printing, and copying various pages and content on the web.

