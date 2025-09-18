Seamless SharePoint Online site administration and automation using Connect-PnPOnline.
Learn how to harness the power of PowerShell to manage a specific SharePoint Online site with Connect-PnPOnline. This guide walks you through installing the Connect-PnPOnline PowerShell module, connecting to SharePoint Online using the Connect-PnPOnline command, and exploring the capabilities of the SharePoint Online PowerShell module for seamless site administration and automation.
The ‘SharePoint Patterns and Practices’ (PnP) PowerShell module for SharePoint Online is a set of PowerShell cmdlets, community-written to manage SharePoint Online efficiently using Microsoft Graph information. The module allows IT Pros and admins to remotely access their SharePoint Online tenant from their favorite terminal program. This lets them manage almost everything in their SharePoint Online (SPO) environment – especially useful in a pinch when the SharePoint Admin Center website may have issues from time to time.
Once connected to your SPO tenant, you’ll be able to create SharePoint sites of varying types, make changes to existing sites, run a lot of reporting modules, and delete SharePoint sites. This just touches the surface of what you can do.
The major and obvious difference is the nouns they use. Every SharePoint Online cmdlet will start with SPO as its noun. Conversely, Microsoft 365 will start with MSO as its noun. Here are the other main differences:
Check out this article on Petri for more information on using Connect-SPOService to manage SharePoint Online.
Before we proceed, we need to install (or upgrade) the latest version of the PnP PowerShell module. I’ll fire up an admin instance of Windows Terminal. I’ll be able to manipulate my Microsoft 365 SharePoint Online instance from here.
The only prerequisite is a computer with an administrative session/shell and Internet access.
Let’s get started and install the module.
Get-Module -Name PnP.PowerShell -ListAvailable | Select Name,Version
Install-Module -Name PnP.PowerShell
Update-Module -Name PnP.PowerShell
Because I just installed it, there again was no output. We should be all set.
Because this module isn’t officially supported by Microsoft, inherent permissions into our Entra ID tenant are NOT implied; we need to grant them explicitly. You’ll also see a consent window to grant permissions on behalf of your tenant. No need for a certificate or secret at this point.
Register-PnPEntraIDApp -ApplicationName "PnP PowerShell" -Tenant x3v6p.onmicrosoft.com -Interactive
This will create the app registration in Entra ID (formerly an Azure AD application).
I already mentioned these steps, but I wanted to include the subset of steps here for ongoing maintenance. We should routinely check for updates for the PnP.PowerShell module. This will ensure you have access to all the latest cmdlets and security updates. A tip of sorts – you can add all of this prerequisite content into a script file to run on multiple systems if you need.
Now that we have the appropriate modules installed, we can make the connection to the Microsoft 365 SPO instance. Let’s continue.
There are a few varieties of the connect command based on your security requirements and/or how complicated your environment(s) is/are. The most common command is this.
Connect-PnPOnline -Url https://x3v6p.sharepoint.com -Interactive -ClientId "1b3b0710-4c60-4fc0-80e2-230152aa337c"
This includes the URL for my instance of the SharePoint Admin Center. It also includes the Client App ID for the app we just created in Entra ID. You’ll be prompted for your credentials. This will include the username and password for a SharePoint Administrator or Global Administrator in your tenant. You can optionally use the Get-Credential cmdlet to prompt you for your Global Administrator credentials.
And yes, that’s it. You may occasionally see notice banners about newer versions of the module being available. You can follow the directions to update at your leisure.
We now have full access to all the SPO cmdlets.
Note: to be compatible with modern authentication and multifactor authentication (MFA) requirements, you can tack on the ‘-interactive’ switch to validate compliance rules for this event.
For full security, make sure you type this command when you’re done with your session. Also, add it to the bottom of all your scripts. This will disconnect your session.
Disconnect-PnPOnline
Instead of needing to use the Client ID in all of your PowerShell scripts, you can add the string to your device’s environment variable. This way, it’s permanently known to each device you run these commands:
$EntraID_App_ID = "b3b0710-4c60-4fc0-80e2-230152aa337c"
[System.Environment]::SetEnvironmentVariable("ENTRAID_CLIENT_ID", $ENTRAID_APP_ID, [EnvironmentVariableTarget]::User)
I could write more than several thousand words about all the PnP PowerShell cmdlets. There are hundreds of base commands available to you. Instead of writing an exhaustive list, let me go through some of the most common you’ll encounter.
Let’s have a look at some of the most common uses of Connect-PnPOnline.
Let’s find out what SharePoint sites exist in our tenant. Kind of like a folder list of your sites. You can do this at the most basic level:
Get-PnPTenantSite
As you are probably well aware, there are many switches and parameters for each of the hundreds of cmdlets in SPO. We can use the -Identity switch to pinpoint a single site and get all its attributes with the –Detailed switch and piping the results to the Format-List (fl) command:
Get-PnPTenantSite -Identity https://x3v6p.sharepoint.com/sites/SalesandMarketing -detailed | fl
There are more attributes than fit in the screenshot above. This is very useful for generating reports in CSV format to filter in Excel, or even batch creating a lot of sites, or deleting a lot of sites.
To create a new SharePoint Online site (site collection), we’ll use the ‘New-PnPTenantSite’ command like so.
New-PnpTenantSite -Url https://x3v6p.sharepoint.com/sites/NewDemoSite -Owners [email protected] -Title "New Demo Site" -Template GROUP#0 -TimeZone 6 -StorageQuota 2048
What if we want to delete a site? Let’s use the ‘Remove-PnPTenantSite’ cmdlet like so.
Remove-PnPTenantSite -Identity https://x3v6p.sharepoint.com/sites/SalesandMarketing
Because this site is from the most common (modern) ‘Team Site’ template, there’s an associated Microsoft 365 Group. We would need to delete the group first. I’ll quickly browse to the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, browse to ‘Teams & groups’, and delete the ‘Sales and Marketing’ group.
The most common scenario is that the SharePoint site will be deleted automatically within a few minutes.
Note: you’ll have 30 days to restore the group and SharePoint site from the corresponding Recycle Bin feature.
Let me go through a few more examples of common commands in my tenant environment.
After you’ve deleted a site, you can restore it within 30 days. You can use this command as an example.
Restore-PnPTenantSite -Identity https://contoso.sharepoint.com/sites/arecycledsite
Another useful cmdlet is ‘Set-PnPTenantSite’. This lets you adjust many properties and attributes on an individual site. Here are some common switches.
|Switch
|Function
|-Identity
|This lets you specify the URL or GUID of the site collection.
|-Title
|Sets the title of the site collection (Also known as the Display Name).
|-Owners
|Sets the owners of the site collection.
|-StorageQuota
|This lets you specify how much storage space to allocate to the site collection.
I’ll rename the title of my SharePoint site ‘Mark8ProjectTeam’ to something new.
Set-PnPTenantSite -Identity https://x3v6p.sharepoint.com/sites/Mark8ProjectTeam -Title "Mark 8 Project Impacts"
Creating new site collections (SharePoint Sites) can be batch-scripted using the New-PnPTenantSite cmdlet. If you had a large list of site Titles (Display Names) in a CSV file, you could create a simple PowerShell script to create 5, 10, or hundreds of sites.
Adding users to a specific SharePoint site is a piece of cake with the ‘New-PnPUser’ cmdlet. Let me show you.
New-PnPUser -loginname [email protected]
That will add the specified user to the current site. This could also be scripted with a CSV file.
Here is an example of managing/changing the storage quota on many sites.
$sites = Get-PnPTenantSite
foreach ($site in $sites) {
Set-PnPTenantSite -Identity $site.Url -StorageQuota 2048
}
This example will gather ALL the sites in the tenant and set the storage quota to 2 GB.
I’ll include some more advanced cmdlets and feature scenarios that will boost your efficiency with SharePoint Online even more.
If you want to modify the External Sharing for all of your sites to ‘External User Sharing Only’, you can use this script.
$sites = Get-PnPTenantSite
foreach ($site in $sites) {
Set-TenantSite -Identity $site.Url -SharingCapability ExternalUserSharingOnly
}
A wonderful report you can generate that includes all of your sites can be accomplished with this script.
$sites = Get-PnPTenantSite
$report = @()
foreach ($site in $sites) {
$report += [PSCustomObject]@{
Title = $site.Title
Url = $site.Url
Owner = $site.Owner
StorageQuota = $site.StorageQuota
}
}
$report | Export-Csv -Path "C:\SiteCollectionsReport.csv" -NoTypeInformation
This gathers all of your SharePoint site collections, includes a report array with the Title, URL, Owner, and Storage Quota, and exports the results in an easy-to-read CSV file in the specified location.
Now, let’s close out this post with some security-related scenarios. If you need to mark several sites as Read-Only (no changes can be made to the sites), you can use this script.
$sites = Get-PnPTenantSite
foreach ($site in $sites) {
Set-PnPTenantSite -Identity $site.Url -LockState NoAccess
}
In this example, the script will gather all of your sites and mark their ‘LockState’ as ‘NoAccess’. (Read-Only). You can also easily import a CSV file with Site URLs to only lock down a subset of your sites.
Quick Tip – To ‘unlock’ a set of sites so they are read/write capable again, replace ‘NoAccess’ above with ‘Unlock’.
Thank you for reading my post on the PnP PowerShell module and how to use it. Please leave a comment or a question below and I’ll be glad to get back to you.
Use the PnP PowerShell module (PnP.PowerShell). It supports interactive/MFA sign-in, device code, certificate (app-only), and more:
# Install once (elevated PowerShell)
Install-Module PnP.PowerShell
# 1) Interactive/MFA to a site
Connect-PnPOnline -Url "https://contoso.sharepoint.com/sites/ProjectX" -Interactive
# 2) Device login (handy on headless/remote)
Connect-PnPOnline -Url "https://contoso.sharepoint.com/sites/ProjectX" -DeviceLogin -Tenant "contoso.onmicrosoft.com"
# 3) App-only (certificate) for automation
Connect-PnPOnline -Url "https://contoso.sharepoint.com/sites/ProjectX" `
-ClientId "<app-id>" -Tenant "contoso.onmicrosoft.com" -Thumbprint "<cert-thumbprint>"
Connect-PnPOnline and
Connect-SPOService?
Connect-PnPOnline (module: PnP.PowerShell) connects to a site (or admin site) and unlocks hundreds of PnP cmdlets that cover SharePoint Online and other M365 workloads. It’s community-driven (led by Microsoft engineers + community) and very feature-rich.
Connect-SPOService (module: Microsoft.Online.SharePoint.PowerShell, a.k.a. SharePoint Online Management Shell) connects the tenant/admin session to the SharePoint Online Admin Center for tenant-level admin tasks; one SPO service connection per session.
Rule of thumb:
Use PnP (
Connect-PnPOnline) for day-to-day site automation and rich operations; use SPOService (
Connect-SPOService) when you need tenant/admin-center operations surfaced by the Microsoft-supported SPO module.
PnP = Patterns and Practices—a Microsoft-led, community-driven initiative that produces guidance, samples, and tooling (including the PnP PowerShell module) for Microsoft 365/SharePoint development and administration.
A) With PnP PowerShell (recommended for rich site work):
Install-Module PnP.PowerShell
Connect-PnPOnline -Url "https://contoso.sharepoint.com/sites/ProjectX" -Interactive
# ...run PnP cmdlets, e.g.:
Get-PnPList
Connect-PnPOnline establishes the session to the target site (or admin site) with multiple auth options.
B) With SharePoint Online Management Shell (tenant admin tasks):
Install-Module Microsoft.Online.SharePoint.PowerShell
Connect-SPOService -Url "https://contoso-admin.sharepoint.com"
# ...run SPO admin cmdlets, e.g.:
Get-SPOSite
Connect-SPOService connects to the Admin Center for tenant-level commands provided by the Microsoft Online SharePoint module.