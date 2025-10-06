Semperis Purple Knight vs PingCastle: A Complete Comparison

This article is a comprehensive comparison of Purple Knight vs PingCastle, two leading free tools for assessing and strengthening Active Directory (AD) and identity security.

Purple Knight vs PingCastle: Choosing the right tool

Purple Knight is best suited for organizations seeking a quick, easy-to-run snapshot of AD, Entra ID, or Okta security with actionable remediation guidance.

PingCastle is ideal for security teams requiring a maturity-based methodology, detailed health-check reports, domain mapping, and continuous tracking, making it valuable for auditors, consultants, and large enterprises managing multiple domains.

But organizations can use both tools deeper coverage and cross‑validation of findings.

🎬 Watch This Week in IT.

Tools that audit Active Directory and its cloud sibling Entra ID/​Azure AD help administrators discover vulnerabilities and prioritise remediation before an adversary does. Misconfigurations, outdated protocols, stale objects or poorly configured trusts can give attackers a foothold in a domain.

Two popular offerings in this space are Semperis Purple Knight and Netwrix PingCastle. Both provide security assessments for on‑premises AD and Entra ID, but they approach the problem differently.

Semperis Purple Knight

Purple Knight is a free security assessment tool for hybrid AD environments. It helps organizations uncover “indicators of exposure and indicators of compromise” across Active Directory, Entra ID and even Okta. It performs comprehensive tests against common attack vectors to find risky configurations and vulnerabilities.

Some of the key features include:

Free tool with 185 + security indicators: Semperis markets the tool as a free download (Community Edition). The current release includes over 185 security indicators, which cover categories such as account security, AD delegation, infrastructure, Group Policy, Kerberos and Okta.

Semperis markets the tool as a free download (Community Edition). The current release includes over 185 security indicators, which cover categories such as account security, AD delegation, infrastructure, Group Policy, Kerberos and Okta. Mapping to MITRE ATT&CK and ANSSI: Purple Knight maps pre‑ and post‑attack indicators to the MITRE ATT&CK and ANSSI frameworks to produce an overall risk score and provide the likelihood of compromise. It also tags indicators against the MITRE D3FEND model.

Purple Knight maps pre‑ and post‑attack indicators to the MITRE ATT&CK and ANSSI frameworks to produce an overall risk score and provide the likelihood of compromise. It also tags indicators against the MITRE D3FEND model. Prioritised remediation guidance: The tool’s report card groups findings into five categories and gives prescriptive guidance from Semperis identity‑security experts to prioritise remediation.

The tool’s report card groups findings into five categories and gives prescriptive guidance from Semperis identity‑security experts to prioritise remediation. Hybrid coverage: Purple Knight can assess on‑premises AD, Entra ID and Okta environments. It provides scores and guidance across all three.

Purple Knight can assess on‑premises AD, Entra ID and Okta environments. It provides scores and guidance across all three. Indicators of Exposure (IOEs) and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs): The assessment differentiates between misconfigurations that could be exploited (IOEs) and evidence of active compromise (IOCs).

The assessment differentiates between misconfigurations that could be exploited (IOEs) and evidence of active compromise (IOCs). Point‑in‑time assessment: Purple Knight is a point‑in‑time scorecard and does not make changes to AD. It does not phone home or collect data beyond the organization’s environment.

How Purple Knight works

Purple Knight scans the domain and cloud tenants for misconfigurations, insecure protocols, vulnerable delegations, stale accounts, exposed credentials and suspicious configurations. For each indicator it reports a severity and ties it to attack techniques such as credential access or privilege escalation.

Purple Knight vs PingCastle – Purple Knight security assessment report (Image Credit: Petri.com)

The report summarizes the organization’s risk score and provides step‑by‑step remediation guidance. Because it is read‑only, it can be run periodically without affecting production systems, and scanning a single forest typically takes only a few minutes.

Check out our comprehensive review of Purple Knight on Petri.com.

Semperis also has a paid enterprise-grade tool, Directory Services Protector (DSP), which provides continuous monitoring, alerting, and automated remediation across hybrid AD and Entra ID environments to detect and reverse malicious changes in real time.

Netwrix PingCastle

PingCastle started as an independent project and was later acquired by Netwrix. It is both a methodology and a set of tools aimed at assessing and improving the maturity of AD security. The default Health Check report quickly collects the most important AD information, evaluates sub‑processes against a model and rules, and reports the associated risks.

Core aspects include:

Multiple editions: The tool is available as a Basic edition (free for personal use), Standard (Auditor) edition ($3,449/year), Professional edition ($10,347 per domain per year) and Enterprise edition with custom pricing. The Basic edition allows organisations to audit their own system but does not include support; commercial auditors must purchase a licence.

The tool is available as a Basic edition (free for personal use), Standard (Auditor) edition ($3,449/year), Professional edition ($10,347 per domain per year) and Enterprise edition with custom pricing. The Basic edition allows organisations to audit their own system but does not include support; commercial auditors must purchase a licence. Maturity‑based methodology: PingCastle’s four‑step methodology focuses on understanding stakeholders, preparing a battle plan, discovering domains and performing periodic controls. It adapts the Carnegie Mellon CMMI model to Active Directory security.

PingCastle’s four‑step methodology focuses on understanding stakeholders, preparing a battle plan, discovering domains and performing periodic controls. It adapts the Carnegie Mellon CMMI model to Active Directory security. Health Check, Map and Management reports: The Health Check report evaluates risk categories such as stale objects, privileged accounts, trusts and anomalies. The Active Directory map builds a map of all domains known to PingCastle and can discover neglected domains using a fast discovery mode. When contextual data is provided, PingCastle can generate management dashboards showing maturity scores and KPIs.

The Health Check report evaluates risk categories such as stale objects, privileged accounts, trusts and anomalies. The Active Directory map builds a map of all domains known to PingCastle and can discover neglected domains using a fast discovery mode. When contextual data is provided, PingCastle can generate management dashboards showing maturity scores and KPIs. Scanner and export modules: Additional modules can scan workstations for local admin privileges, open shares and other conditions without requiring administrator credentials. Delegation scans find misconfigured permissions that could enable lateral movement.

Additional modules can scan workstations for local admin privileges, open shares and other conditions without requiring administrator credentials. Delegation scans find misconfigured permissions that could enable lateral movement. Open‑source and free licence: PingCastle releases its code under the Non‑Profit Open Software License (OSL 3.0) and signs binaries digitally for integrity. The free version can be run without charge as long as the user does not derive revenue from it; commercial use requires purchasing a licence.

PingCastle releases its code under the Non‑Profit Open Software License (OSL 3.0) and signs binaries digitally for integrity. The free version can be run without charge as long as the user does not derive revenue from it; commercial use requires purchasing a licence. Enterprise web application: For large organisations with thousands of domains, PingCastle Enterprise builds a global view of all reports, evaluates maturity continuously and provides KPIs and history.

How PingCastle works

PingCastle uses unprivileged LDAP queries and Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) calls to collect AD data. The tool’s health‑check engine applies a risk model grouped into categories such as stale objects, privileged accounts, trusts and anomalies.

The resulting report provides a risk score and identifies critical issues like old trust protocols, delegation misconfigurations, weak Kerberos settings or insecure control paths. PingCastle’s map and consolidation features are useful for environments with multiple domains or trusts.

PingCastle Active Directory indicators – (Image Credit: PingCastle.com)

Read our comprehensive review of PingCastle on Petri.com.

Purple Knight vs PingCastle – A feature comparison

The table below summarises major criteria and highlights how each tool differs. Phrases are kept brief per the formatting guidelines.

Criteria Semperis Purple Knight Netwrix PingCastle Developer / licensing Semperis; free community edition. Netwrix; Basic edition free for personal use; paid Standard/Pro/Enterprise editions. Security indicators 185 + indicators across account security, delegation, infrastructure, Group Policy, Kerberos, hybrid and Okta. Scans for indicators of exposure (IOEs) and compromise (IOCs). 150 + AD security indicators and 200 + mappings to MITRE and ANSSI frameworks. Risk model includes categories such as stale objects, privileged accounts, trusts and anomalies. Risk scoring & frameworks Maps indicators to MITRE ATT&CK, ANSSI and MITRE D3FEND; provides overall risk score and likelihood of compromise with remediation steps. Maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK and ANSSI frameworks, assigns risk scores to prioritise remediation. Coverage Hybrid: on‑prem AD, Entra ID and Okta. On‑premises AD and Entra ID. Installation & technical requirements Installed GUI tool; runs PowerShell scripts and LDAP queries; does not require elevated privileges. Portable executable; requires .NET Framework 2/3; needs LDAP/SMB connectivity and an authorised AD account; no installation. AD Web Services (ADWS) is recommended for improved performance. Operation & performance Point‑in‑time assessment; quick scan of a forest typically takes minutes; can be run as often as desired. Recommended weekly scans across domains to detect new risks and track improvement. Data handling & privacy Does not phone home or collect data beyond the organisation’s environment. Minimal data collection; GDPR‑friendly; machine‑readable reports can be RSA‑encrypted for safe transfer. Ease of use & reporting GUI‑based, user‑friendly interface; produces a quick report card and actionable checklist; considered easier to run than PingCastle. CLI/portable tool with HTML or Excel reports; requires understanding of risk categories and may need additional steps for dashboards. Update mechanism Indicators updated frequently by Semperis research team. Feature‑based releases; open‑source under OSL 3.0; binaries digitally signed. Integration & continuous monitoring No native SIEM integration; Semperis offers paid Directory Service Protector for continuous monitoring and remediation. For continuous improvement, Netwrix suggests using PingCastle Enterprise or other Netwrix AD security solutions; runs weekly for maturity tracking. Support & community Community edition includes self‑service resources and Slack community; no formal support. Free version has limited support; paid licences include support and early‑access betas. Ideal use cases Organisations seeking a quick, easy‑to‑run snapshot of AD/Entra ID/Okta security with actionable remediation guidance; administrators without deep expertise; periodic auditing. Security teams wanting a maturity‑based methodology, detailed health‑check reports, domain mapping and consolidation; auditors or consultants who need to support multiple domains; organisations willing to invest in licences for enterprise‑grade dashboards and KPIs. Purple Knight vs PingCastle – A feature comparison

Purple Knight is ideal for administrators who want a fast, free and actionable assessment of AD/Entra ID/Okta security. Its GUI interface and prescriptive guidance make it suitable for small IT teams or organisations lacking dedicated identity‑security staff.

PingCastle excels when you need comprehensive risk modelling, domain mapping and continuous maturity tracking. The Basic edition may suffice for internal assessments, but auditors or consultants working with multiple domains should budget for the Standard or Professional editions to unlock advanced reports and support. PingCastle’s ability to consolidate reports and produce management dashboards is valuable for large enterprises.

In practice, many organizations use multiple tools. Purple Knight’s IOE/IOC indicators provide quick wins and highlight active threats, while PingCastle’s health check and maturity model help build a long‑term remediation roadmap. Running both can provide deeper coverage and cross‑validation of findings.