Key Takeaways: Microsoft has indefinitely delayed the deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization.

The decision was driven by user concerns, particularly from organizations relying on WSUS in on-premises or disconnected environments.

This delay gives IT admins additional time to plan and shift towards cloud-based solutions.

Microsoft has indefinitely postponed the retirement of Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) driver synchronization following customer feedback. The company announced yesterday that it will continue supporting the feature to help ease concerns around update management disruptions.

Microsoft first announced plans to deprecate WSUS driver synchronization back in June 2024. This service allows administrators to manage and distribute device drivers across a network using WSUS. It synchronizes driver updates from the Microsoft Update Catalog, which makes them available for deployment to client machines. It helps to ensure that systems within the organization have the necessary and most compatible drivers without needing individual downloads from each device.

Why Microsoft planned to deprecate WSUS driver sync?

Last year, Microsoft conducted a survey revealing that only 34% of respondents used WSUS to synchronize drivers, with most already transitioning to alternative solutions. However, 8% expressed concern about the potential impact of deprecation. In February, Microsoft issued a 60-day notice urging customers to prepare for the planned end of WSUS driver synchronization.

Microsoft has indefinitely delayed the deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization in response to customer feedback. Many users raised concerns about how the change would affect their update management processes, particularly in on-premises environments. To address these issues, Microsoft is now developing a revised timeline to ensure a smoother and more manageable transition.

“Based on your valuable feedback, we’ll continue supporting driver update synchronization to Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers. This decision postpones previous plans to end this support in April 2025,” Microsoft explained. “WSUS will continue to synchronize driver updates from the Windows Update service and import them from the Microsoft Update Catalog.”

IT admins get more time to shift to cloud-based alternatives

Organizations that rely on WSUS for driver updates, especially in disconnected or on-premises environments, can continue using it without disrupting their workflows. Administrators now have more time to plan a transition to cloud-based solutions like Microsoft Intune, Windows Autopatch, and Azure Update Manage.

This extended timeline also helps reduce the risk of operational issues by avoiding rushed or immediate changes. It gives organizations the breathing room they need to test new solutions and ensure compatibility across their systems.