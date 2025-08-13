Microsoft patches critical flaws and rolls out new Windows features in August 2025 update.
Key Takeaways:
Microsoft has released the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for all supported versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10. This time, the company fixed 107 vulnerabilities in Windows, domain controllers, SharePoint Server, Exchange Server, and other components.
Microsoft has now started offering a six-month Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for customers still running Exchange Server 2016 or 2019. The company is also reminding that the AzureAD PowerShell module will stop working in mid-October. Microsoft advises using the Microsoft Graph API or the Microsoft Entra PowerShell module for identity and access management tasks.
Among the 107 Windows vulnerabilities Microsoft fixed this month, 13 of them are rated critical, and one moderate-severity flaw is listed as being publicly known. Let’s have a look at some of the most important critical vulnerabilities Microsoft fixed this month:
Here’s a full list of CVEs Microsoft fixed in August 2025:
|Product
|Impact
|Max Severity
|Article
|Download
|Details
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063871
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53724
|Windows Server 2016
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063871
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53724
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062553
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062570
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062552
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062553
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062554
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062554
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise for 32-bit Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53784
|Microsoft Teams for Mac
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Microsoft Teams for Desktop
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Microsoft Teams for iOS
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Microsoft Teams for Android
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063875
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063875
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063878
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5064010
|SecurityHotpatchUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063709
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063709
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063709
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063875
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063875
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063709
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063709
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063709
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063880
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063812
|SecurityHotpatchUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063880
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063812
|SecurityHotpatchUpdate
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063877
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063877
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063877
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063877
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063950
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063950
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063906
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2012
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063906
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063871
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063871
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063889
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063889
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063878
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5064010
|SecurityHotpatchUpdate
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063878
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5064010
|SecurityHotpatchUpdate
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063878
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5064010
|SecurityHotpatchUpdate
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063899
|SecurityUpdate
|CVE-2025-50155
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5063888
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-53766
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5063948
|SecurityOnly
|CVE-2025-53766
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 for 64-bit editions
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53737
|Microsoft Office 2019 for 32-bit editions
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5002769
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5002770
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5002771
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5002772
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53736
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002758
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002758
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2024
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 for 32-bit editions
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53735
|Microsoft Office 2019 for 64-bit editions
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53733
|Microsoft Office for Universal
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53732
|Microsoft Office for Android
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53732
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5002756
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5002756
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 for 32-bit editions
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 for 64-bit editions
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2021
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise for 64-bit Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53731
|Microsoft SQL Server 2022 for x64-based Systems (CU 20)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063814
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-47954
|Microsoft SQL Server 2022 for x64-based Systems (GDR)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063756
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-47954
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) version 9.1
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5064483
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53728
|Teams for D365 Guides Hololens
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Teams Phones
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Teams Panels
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Teams for D365 Remote Assist HoloLens
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53783
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063947
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063927
|SecurityOnly
|CVE-2025-53778
|Azure Stack Hub
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53765
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062560
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2025
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062553
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062553
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062552
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062554
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062552
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062560
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062561
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062561
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Microsoft Edge for Android
|Spoofing
|Moderate
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-49736
|Ecesv6-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|DCesv6-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063947
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063927
|SecurityOnly
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063888
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063948
|SecurityOnly
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063888
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063948
|SecurityOnly
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063888
|MonthlyRollup
|CVE-2025-53778
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Critical
|5063948
|SecurityOnly
|CVE-2025-53778
|Office Online Server
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002752
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53739
|Microsoft Word 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002763
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53738
|Microsoft Word 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002763
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53738
|NCCadsH100v5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|ECedsv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|ECesv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|DCedsv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|DCesv5-series – Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|ECadsv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|ECasv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|DCadsv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|DCasv5-series Azure VM
|Spoofing
|Critical
|CVE-2025-49707
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062560
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2016
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062560
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062552
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062554
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062572
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2022
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062572
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062557
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows Server 2019
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062557
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5062557
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-48807
|Azure Stack Hub 2501
|Information Disclosure
|Critical
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53793
|Azure Stack Hub 2406
|Information Disclosure
|Critical
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53793
|Azure Stack Hub 2408
|Information Disclosure
|Critical
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53793
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 version 17.14
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53773
|Web Deploy 4.0
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53772
|Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for x64-based Systems (CU 32)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063757
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-24999
|Microsoft SQL Server 2017 for x64-based Systems (CU 31)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063759
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-24999
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062554
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062554
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5062557
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53789
|Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53788
|Windows Security App
|Spoofing
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53769
|Microsoft SQL Server 2016 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 3 Azure Connect Feature Pack
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063761
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-49759
|Microsoft SQL Server 2016 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 3 (GDR)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063762
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-49759
|Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for x64-based Systems (GDR)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063758
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-49759
|Microsoft SQL Server 2017 for x64-based Systems (GDR)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5063760
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-49759
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062597
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062597
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062592
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2012
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062592
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062632
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062619
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062632
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062619
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062624
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062618
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062624
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062618
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062624
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062618
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062624
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-49757
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5062618
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-49757
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 15
|Spoofing
|Important
|5063221
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-25007
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 14
|Spoofing
|Important
|5063222
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-25007
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 23
|Spoofing
|Important
|5063223
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-25007
|Microsoft Exchange Server Subscription Edition RTM
|Spoofing
|Important
|5063224
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-25007
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002765
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53761
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002765
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53761
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5002773
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53760
|Azure File Sync v21
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53729
|Azure File Sync v20
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53729
|Azure File Sync v19
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53729
|Azure File Sync v18
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53729
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) version 9.1
|Spoofing
|Important
|5059086
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-49745
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 14
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5050673
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 23
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5050674
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 15
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5050672
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53786
|Microsoft Exchange Server Subscription Edition RTM
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5047155
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-53786
For Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft rolled out the KB5063878 patch, which introduces a new Quick machine recovery feature to help customers address issues that cause unexpected reboots. Moreover, this release brings several new features for Copilot+ PCs, including Reset Recall, Click to Do improvements, and a new AI agent in Settings. The Windows Recall feature is now available for customers based in the EU.
Microsoft has also released the KB5063875 update for users running Windows 11 version 23H2. The latest patch improves the Copilot key’s reliability and addresses an issue that prevented users from restarting Copilot after using the key.
Organizations looking to deploy this month’s patches should conduct thorough testing before deploying them widely on production systems. That said, applying the patches widely shouldn’t be delayed longer than necessary, as hackers start to work out how to weaponize newly reported vulnerabilities.
A best practice is to make sure you have backed up systems before applying updates. Every month, users experience issues with Windows updates that lead to systems not booting, application and hardware compatibility issues, or even data loss in extreme cases.
There are backup tools built into Windows and Windows Server that you can use to restore systems in the event a patch causes a problem. The backup features in Windows can be used to restore an entire system or files and folders on a granular basis.