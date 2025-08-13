August 2025 Patch Tuesday Updates Fix 107 Vulnerabilities

Microsoft patches critical flaws and rolls out new Windows features in August 2025 update.

Key Takeaways:

  • Microsoft fixes 107 security flaws, including multiple critical vulnerabilities in Windows, Exchange, and SharePoint.
  • New Windows 11 updates bring AI features, recovery tools, and EU-specific changes.
  • Key support deadlines and tool retirements will impact IT teams soon.

Microsoft has released the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for all supported versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10. This time, the company fixed 107 vulnerabilities in Windows, domain controllers, SharePoint Server, Exchange Server, and other components.

Microsoft has now started offering a six-month Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for customers still running Exchange Server 2016 or 2019. The company is also reminding that the AzureAD PowerShell module will stop working in mid-October. Microsoft advises using the Microsoft Graph API or the Microsoft Entra PowerShell module for identity and access management tasks.

Critical vulnerabilities fixed in the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates

Among the 107 Windows vulnerabilities Microsoft fixed this month, 13 of them are rated critical, and one moderate-severity flaw is listed as being publicly known. Let’s have a look at some of the most important critical vulnerabilities Microsoft fixed this month:

  • CVE-2025-53779: This is an elevation of privilege flaw in the Windows Kerberos network authentication protocol. It’s a relative path traversal issue in the way the authentication system processes domain Managed Service Accounts (dMSAs). This vulnerability has a CVSS score of 7.2, and it affects Windows Server 2025.
  • CVE-2025-53766: This is a heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in Windows Graphics Device Interface (GDI+). It could allow an unauthorized hacker to execute code over a network. This flaw could be exploited by an attacker without any user interaction.
  • CVE-2025-53786: This is an elevation-of-privilege vulnerability with the highest CVSS score of 8.0. This bug could be abused by an attacker with administrative access to the on-premises Exchange Server environment to escalate privileges in the cloud environment. This flaw affects all supported versions of Exchange Server.
  • CVE-2025-50165: This is a remote code execution flaw in the Windows Graphics Component. Cybercriminals could exploit this bug simply by viewing a specially crafted JPEG image that’s embedded in Office and third-party files.
  • CVE-2025-50167: This is an elevation-of-privilege vulnerability that affects Windows Server and desktop systems. A hacker with low privileges can gain system-level access without requiring any user interaction.
  • CVE-2025-49712: This is a SharePoint remote-code execution vulnerability with a CVSS score of 8.8. It could be chained with other vulnerabilities to achieve full server compromise and data exfiltration.
  • CVE-2025-50171: This is an important-rated Remote Desktop spoofing vulnerability with a 9.1 CVSS score. It could be exploited by unauthorized threat actors to perform spoofing attacks over the network.

Here’s a full list of CVEs Microsoft fixed in August 2025:

ProductImpactMax SeverityArticleDownloadDetails
Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063871Security UpdateCVE-2025-53724
Windows Server 2016Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063871Security UpdateCVE-2025-53724
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062553Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062570Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062552Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5062553Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062554Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062554Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise for 32-bit SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCriticalClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53784
Microsoft Teams for MacRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Microsoft Teams for DesktopRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Microsoft Teams for iOSRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Microsoft Teams for AndroidRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063875Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063875Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063878Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5064010SecurityHotpatchUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063709SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063709SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063709SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063875Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063875Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063709SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063709SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063709SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063880SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063812SecurityHotpatchUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2022Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063880SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2022Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063812SecurityHotpatchUpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063877Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2019Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063877Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063877Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeCritical5063877Security UpdateCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063950MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2012 R2Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063950MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063906MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2012Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063906MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-50155
Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063871Security UpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063871Security UpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 10 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063889SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 10 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063889SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2025Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063878Security UpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2025Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5064010SecurityHotpatchUpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063878Security UpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5064010SecurityHotpatchUpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063878Security UpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5064010SecurityHotpatchUpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063899SecurityUpdateCVE-2025-50155
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2Remote Code ExecutionCritical5063888MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-53766
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2Remote Code ExecutionCritical5063948SecurityOnlyCVE-2025-53766
Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 for 64-bit editionsRemote Code ExecutionImportantClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53737
Microsoft Office 2019 for 32-bit editionsInformation DisclosureImportantClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53736
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019Information DisclosureImportant5002769Security UpdateCVE-2025-53736
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019Information DisclosureImportant5002770Security UpdateCVE-2025-53736
Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016Information DisclosureImportant5002771Security UpdateCVE-2025-53736
Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016Information DisclosureImportant5002772Security UpdateCVE-2025-53736
Microsoft Excel 2016 (64-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5002758Security UpdateCVE-2025-53735
Microsoft Excel 2016 (32-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5002758Security UpdateCVE-2025-53735
Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2024Remote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53735
Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 for 32-bit editionsRemote Code ExecutionImportantClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53735
Microsoft Office 2019 for 64-bit editionsRemote Code ExecutionCriticalClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53733
Microsoft Office for UniversalRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53732
Microsoft Office for AndroidRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53732
Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionCritical5002756Security UpdateCVE-2025-53731
Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionCritical5002756Security UpdateCVE-2025-53731
Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 for 32-bit editionsRemote Code ExecutionCriticalClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53731
Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 for 64-bit editionsRemote Code ExecutionCriticalClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53731
Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2021Remote Code ExecutionCriticalRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53731
Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise for 64-bit SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCriticalClick to RunSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53731
Microsoft SQL Server 2022 for x64-based Systems (CU 20)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063814Security UpdateCVE-2025-47954
Microsoft SQL Server 2022 for x64-based Systems (GDR)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063756Security UpdateCVE-2025-47954
Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) version 9.1Information DisclosureImportant5064483Security UpdateCVE-2025-53728
Teams for D365 Guides HololensRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Teams PhonesRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Teams PanelsRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Teams for D365 Remote Assist HoloLensRemote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53783
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063947MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063927SecurityOnlyCVE-2025-53778
Azure Stack HubInformation DisclosureImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53765
Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062560Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2025Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062553Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062553Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062552Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062554Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062552Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062560Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows 10 for x64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062561Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows 10 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062561Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Microsoft Edge for AndroidSpoofingModerateRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-49736
Ecesv6-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
DCesv6-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063947MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063927SecurityOnlyCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063888MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063948SecurityOnlyCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063888MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063948SecurityOnlyCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063888MonthlyRollupCVE-2025-53778
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Elevation of PrivilegeCritical5063948SecurityOnlyCVE-2025-53778
Office Online ServerRemote Code ExecutionImportant5002752Security UpdateCVE-2025-53739
Microsoft Word 2016 (64-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5002763Security UpdateCVE-2025-53738
Microsoft Word 2016 (32-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5002763Security UpdateCVE-2025-53738
NCCadsH100v5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
ECedsv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
ECesv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
DCedsv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
DCesv5-series – Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
ECadsv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
ECasv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
DCadsv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
DCasv5-series Azure VMSpoofingCriticalCVE-2025-49707
Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062560Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2016Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062560Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062552Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062554Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062572Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2022Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062572Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062557Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows Server 2019Remote Code ExecutionCritical5062557Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based SystemsRemote Code ExecutionCritical5062557Security UpdateCVE-2025-48807
Azure Stack Hub 2501Information DisclosureCriticalRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53793
Azure Stack Hub 2406Information DisclosureCriticalRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53793
Azure Stack Hub 2408Information DisclosureCriticalRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53793
Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 version 17.14Remote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53773
Web Deploy 4.0Remote Code ExecutionImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53772
Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for x64-based Systems (CU 32)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063757Security UpdateCVE-2025-24999
Microsoft SQL Server 2017 for x64-based Systems (CU 31)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063759Security UpdateCVE-2025-24999
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062554Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062554Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit SystemsElevation of PrivilegeImportant5062557Security UpdateCVE-2025-53789
Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)Elevation of PrivilegeImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53788
Windows Security AppSpoofingImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53769
Microsoft SQL Server 2016 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 3 Azure Connect Feature PackElevation of PrivilegeImportant5063761Security UpdateCVE-2025-49759
Microsoft SQL Server 2016 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 3 (GDR)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063762Security UpdateCVE-2025-49759
Microsoft SQL Server 2019 for x64-based Systems (GDR)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063758Security UpdateCVE-2025-49759
Microsoft SQL Server 2017 for x64-based Systems (GDR)Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5063760Security UpdateCVE-2025-49759
Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062597Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2012 R2Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062597Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062592Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2012Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062592Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062632Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062619Security OnlyCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062632Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062619Security OnlyCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062624Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062618Security OnlyCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062624Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062618Security OnlyCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062624Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062618Security OnlyCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062624Monthly RollupCVE-2025-49757
Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2Remote Code ExecutionImportant5062618Security OnlyCVE-2025-49757
Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 15SpoofingImportant5063221Security UpdateCVE-2025-25007
Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 14SpoofingImportant5063222Security UpdateCVE-2025-25007
Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 23SpoofingImportant5063223Security UpdateCVE-2025-25007
Microsoft Exchange Server Subscription Edition RTMSpoofingImportant5063224Security UpdateCVE-2025-25007
Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (64-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5002765Security UpdateCVE-2025-53761
Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 (32-bit edition)Remote Code ExecutionImportant5002765Security UpdateCVE-2025-53761
Microsoft SharePoint Server Subscription EditionElevation of PrivilegeImportant5002773Security UpdateCVE-2025-53760
Azure File Sync v21Elevation of PrivilegeImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53729
Azure File Sync v20Elevation of PrivilegeImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53729
Azure File Sync v19Elevation of PrivilegeImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53729
Azure File Sync v18Elevation of PrivilegeImportantRelease NotesSecurity UpdateCVE-2025-53729
Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) version 9.1SpoofingImportant5059086Security UpdateCVE-2025-49745
Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 14Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5050673Security UpdateCVE-2025-53786
Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 23Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5050674Security UpdateCVE-2025-53786
Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 15Elevation of PrivilegeImportant5050672Security UpdateCVE-2025-53786
Microsoft Exchange Server Subscription Edition RTMElevation of PrivilegeImportant5047155Security UpdateCVE-2025-53786

Quality and experience updates

For Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft rolled out the KB5063878 patch, which introduces a new Quick machine recovery feature to help customers address issues that cause unexpected reboots. Moreover, this release brings several new features for Copilot+ PCs, including Reset Recall, Click to Do improvements, and a new AI agent in Settings. The Windows Recall feature is now available for customers based in the EU.

Microsoft has also released the KB5063875 update for users running Windows 11 version 23H2. The latest patch improves the Copilot key’s reliability and addresses an issue that prevented users from restarting Copilot after using the key.

Windows Update testing and best practices

Organizations looking to deploy this month’s patches should conduct thorough testing before deploying them widely on production systems. That said, applying the patches widely shouldn’t be delayed longer than necessary, as hackers start to work out how to weaponize newly reported vulnerabilities.

A best practice is to make sure you have backed up systems before applying updates. Every month, users experience issues with Windows updates that lead to systems not booting, application and hardware compatibility issues, or even data loss in extreme cases.

There are backup tools built into Windows and Windows Server that you can use to restore systems in the event a patch causes a problem. The backup features in Windows can be used to restore an entire system or files and folders on a granular basis.

