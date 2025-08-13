Key Takeaways: The “Universal Print anywhere” solution enables secure, on-demand printing.

This feature works across Windows and macOS.

No extra cost for eligible Microsoft 365 customers.

Microsoft has rolled out Universal Print anywhere (also known as “pull print”) to Microsoft 365 customers worldwide. This new capability lets users send print jobs from any device and securely release them at any available printer.

Microsoft 365 Universal Print is a cloud-based printing solution that allows organizations to manage their printing infrastructure through Microsoft 365 without relying on traditional print servers. It allows users to print securely from anywhere, using Microsoft Entra ID for authentication, and supports centralized management of printers, print jobs, and user permissions. This approach simplifies deployment, enhances security, and integrates seamlessly with Windows devices, which makes it ideal for hybrid and remote work environments.

“Universal Print anywhere transforms how users interact with corporate printers by enabling them to print from anywhere and securely release their jobs to any printer in the organization. This “pull print” functionality builds on Universal Print’s existing secure release capabilities, allowing users to print without having to choose a specific printer in advance,” Microsoft explained.

Universal Print anywhere pull-print management blade in the Azure portal (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Security and privacy benefits of Universal Print anywhere

Universal Print anywhere offers organizations a secure and streamlined approach to managing print jobs. It ensures that sensitive information remains protected and inaccessible to unauthorized individuals by requiring users to authenticate at the printer before releasing their documents. This feature is especially valuable in shared or high-traffic environments, where unattended prints can pose privacy risks.

Additionally, Universal Print anywhere simplifies the user experience by eliminating the need to select a specific printer. Users can print from any device and retrieve their documents from any available printer within the organization. Moreover, Universal Print anywhere reduces unnecessary paper and toner usage to help organizations lower operational costs and support eco-friendly initiatives. The solution is compatible with both Windows and macOS platforms.

Administrator controls and IT governance

Microsoft mentioned that administrators can pre-configure printers that can participate in the pull print group. They can also manage print options visible to end users, which helps to improve IT governance.

This new Universal Print anywhere feature is currently available at no additional cost for organizations with a Universal Print subscription. Later this year, Microsoft plans to enable OEM badge release technologies to offer broader authentication options. We invite you to check out this support page to learn more about how to get started with Universal Print anywhere.