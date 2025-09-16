Key Takeaways: Windows 10 support ends in October 2025, affecting multiple editions.

Microsoft has reminded customers that Windows 10 will officially reach its end of support next month. On the same date, Windows 10 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2015 will also lose extended support.

Microsoft will stop providing security updates, bug fixes, or technical support for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025. The company has warned that continuing to use the operating system after support ends could expose users to security vulnerabilities and risks.

“On October 14, 2025, Windows 10, version 22H2 (Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) will reach end of servicing,” Microsoft explained. “The October 2025 monthly security update will be the last update available for these versions. After this date, devices running these versions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.”

Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program and pricing

To stay protected, organizations can purchase Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for up to three years, with prices increasing annually per device. Organizations will need to pay $61 per device for the first year, $122 per device the second year, and $244 per device the third year.

Microsoft notes that devices running Windows 10 in virtual environments or accessing Windows 365 Cloud PCs can continue receiving updates at no additional cost. Alternatively, customers managing specialized equipment like industrial or medical systems can switch to Windows editions under the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), which are designed to receive updates beyond the general support cutoff in October 2025.

Meanwhile, consumers will have the option to receive security updates until October 2026. The consumer ESU program for Windows 10 will cost $30 a year. Microsoft also offers two free alternatives by syncing PC settings with the Windows Backup app or redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Reward points.

According to the latest data from Statcounter, Windows 11 has gained a 53% market share, while Windows 10 has declined to 42%. PC manufacturers like Dell and HP predict that the transition to Windows 11 is still underway and may continue into 2026, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses that face financial limitations or lack strong incentives to upgrade.