Key Takeaways: Office 2016 and 2019 will lose extended support in October 2025.

Microsoft urges users to upgrade, highlighting Microsoft 365 and Office LTSC 2024 as options.

Windows 10 support also ends the same day, with an Extended Security Updates program available.

Microsoft has issued a final warning that Office 2016 and 2019 will reach the end of extended support next month. The company is urging organizations still relying on these versions to upgrade immediately to avoid security risks, compliance challenges, and productivity disruptions.

Microsoft Office 2016 and 2019 will reach end of their extended support on October 14, 2025. After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide updates, bug fixes, or technical support. This includes popular apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and also Exchange Server 2016/2019 and Skype for Business.

“Continuing to use software after end of support can leave your devices vulnerable to potential security threats, productivity losses, and compliance issues,” Microsoft explained. “After that date [14 October], Microsoft will no longer provide security fixes, bug fixes, or technical support for these products.”

Recommended upgrade options for Office 2016 and 2019 users

Microsoft is urging customers to switch to Microsoft 365, especially the Business Standard plan for organizations with fewer than 300 users. This is a cost-effective solution because it eliminates upfront software costs and offers predictable monthly pricing with automatic updates and security.

Additionally, Microsoft offers Office LTSC 2024 (Long-Term Servicing Channel) for organizations that prefer an on-premises solution. It provides Office apps like Word and Excel with long-term support and security updates.

“The Office Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) is designed for devices that cannot accept feature updates or connect to the internet,” Microsoft added. “Office LTSC 2024 was released last year along with new on-premises versions of Project and Visio.”

Windows 10 support also ends on the same date

October will be a busy month for Microsoft users worldwide, as support for Windows 10 ends on October 14, 2025. After this date, Microsoft will stop providing security updates, maintenance patches, and technical support. While Windows 10 will still work, it will become more vulnerable to cyber threats and may eventually face compatibility issues with newer apps and hardware.

Microsoft is urging both consumers and businesses to upgrade to Windows 11. However, a significant number of Windows 10 devices are incompatible with the newer version due to the stricter hardware requirements.

To help organizations that aren’t ready to upgrade, Microsoft has launched the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which extends Windows 10 support until October 13, 2028. The ESU program starts at $61 per device for the first year, with the cost doubling each year for up to three years. Despite this option, Windows 10 still powers 43% of devices, which means millions may continue using it beyond the official support deadline.