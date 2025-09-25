Key Takeaways: New Azure Migrate features automate assessments, dependencies, and cloud transitions.

Microsoft has announced several new Azure Migrate features to help organizations move their on-premises workloads to Microsoft Azure. This release brings a new AI-powered agentic approach, Infrastructure as Code support, and advanced security enhancements.

Microsoft has introduced a new agentic method that assesses IT environments, detects system dependencies, and automates the migration process. This approach reduces the need for manual effort, speeds up deployment, and ensures smoother transitions to the cloud.

Infrastructure as Code support for modernization

Azure Migrate has also added support for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) that streamlines the migration from legacy systems to cloud-native architectures. IaC is a method of managing and provisioning computing infrastructure through machine-readable configuration files. It allows developers and IT teams to define servers, networks, and other resources using code, which makes deployments more consistent, repeatable, and scalable.

Microsoft has introduced a new Azure Migrate integration with tools like Database Migration Service (DMS) and GitHub Copilot (GHCP) to streamline migration workflows. It supports the 6R framework (Rehost, Refactor, Rearchitect, Rebuild, Replace, and Retire) that enables customized modernization strategies. The latest update also brings support for Arc-enabled resources, Rocky Linux, PostgreSQL, and application awareness.

Azure Migrate gets new security capabilities

Additionally, Microsoft has rolled out several security enhancements for Azure Migrate customers. The new friction-free collector is designed to help customers securely collect data for performing migration assessments.

Azure Migrate now enhances data protection by keeping migration traffic within secure, private channels using Private Link and disabling public network access. Moreover, it ensures encryption of data both during transfer and at rest, with support for customer-managed keys and secure credential handling through Azure Key Vault integration.

The new security vulnerability report is also designed to help security teams detect misconfigurations, outdated components, or exposed services. This report also provides actionable insights aligned with Microsoft Defender for Cloud.

Lastly, Azure Migrate includes carbon optimization capabilities to help reduce emissions and improve cost-efficiency. It allows organizations to make environmentally conscious decisions by providing insights into energy usage and sustainability impact during cloud modernization.