Key Takeaways: Qualcomm introduces two new processors designed for high-performance Windows laptops.

The chips promise major gains in speed, battery life, and AI capabilities.

Windows devices featuring these processors are expected to launch next year.

Qualcomm has officially announced two new processors, Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite, which are designed for ultra-premium Windows PCs. These chips aim to deliver faster performance, improved energy efficiency, and advanced AI capabilities for demanding workloads.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite feature a custom-built 3rd generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU to deliver high responsiveness and low power consumption. The Extreme variant features up to 18 cores, including Prime cores that reach speeds of 5.0 GHz. These cores are paired with performance cores optimized for everyday tasks to ensure smooth multitasking and quick app launches.

AI capabilities

There is also a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU), which delivers 80 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of AI performance. Qualcomm claims that it’s the fastest NPU for laptops that is capable of running complex AI models and enabling on-device AI agents. Compared to the previous generation, this NPU offers 78 percent better TOPS performance.

The other core elements of the new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite include an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which brings significant improvements in visual quality, frame rates, and power efficiency. These capabilities make the platform ideal for gaming, content creation, as well as media consumption.

“Snapdragon X2 Elite strengthens our leadership in the PC industry, providing legendary leaps in performance, AI processing and battery life to enable the experiences that consumers deserve,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation, introduce breakthrough products that set new industry standards and redefine what’s possible for PCs.”

Efficiency and battery life

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme delivers up to 75% faster CPU performance than competitors at the same power level. Compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon X2 Elite offers up to 31% faster performance and 43% lower power consumption. Qualcomm says that these improvements lead to multi-day battery life, even under heavy workloads.

Snapdragon X2 Elite also supports the Qualcomm X75 5G Modem-RF System, which offers download speeds up to 10 Gbps for faster connectivity to the web. For wireless connectivity, this chip includes support for Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and Bluetooth 5.4 LE audio via the FastConnect 7800 system to ensure seamless connection to peripherals and high-speed internet.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme (Image Credits: Qualcomm)

Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and X2 Elite: Security and remote management

Last but not least, Snapdragon X2 Elite comes with a new “Snapdragon Guardian Technology” feature that brings out-of-band management capabilities. This capability allows users and administrators to remotely locate, lock, or wipe devices using Wi-Fi or 5G technology.

Qualcomm said today that the first Windows PCs powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite processors will begin shipping in the first half of 2026. The company claims that these devices are expected to bring significant improvements in performance, battery life, and on-device AI capabilities to customers.