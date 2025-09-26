Key Takeaways: Microsoft is making Windows 10 Extended Security Updates free for consumers in the EEA.

The change follows pressure from EU consumer groups under the Digital Markets Act.

However, organizations remain excluded from the updated program.

Microsoft will now offer free Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for consumers in the European Economic Area (EEA). This change follows pressure from consumer organizations, who alleged that Microsoft’s previous ESU conditions violated the Digital Markets Act.

Last year, Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 ESU program would be available to consumers until October 13, 2026, with a one-time fee of $30 for an additional year of security updates. In June, however, the company introduced free enrollment options for those who wanted to continue using Windows 10 securely beyond its official end-of-support deadline.

Under this program, consumers can claim one year of free security updates either by syncing their PC settings to the cloud through the Windows Backup app or by redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Notably, users with multiple Windows 10 devices only need to enroll once.

Why did Microsoft change its Windows 10 ESU policy for consumers in Europe?

Consumer rights group Euroconsumers has been asking Microsoft to offer the extended security updates for free to customers in the EU without any additional requirements. This group argued that Microsoft’s free alternatives to the $30 fee violate the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Euroconsumers has now convinced Microsoft to offer the extended security updates free to consumers without the requirement of enabling Windows Backup.

“We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA),” the Euroconsumers group wrote in a letter. “We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards.”

How consumers can enroll in free Windows 10 security updates

Microsoft confirmed that consumers in the EEA no longer need to sync their PC settings to the cloud or use Microsoft Rewards to qualify for free extended security updates. However, authentication with a Microsoft account is still required every 60 days to maintain access to the updates. If a user fails to authenticate within that time frame, their Windows 10 PC will be removed from the ESU program, but they can re-enroll without penalty.

“In the European Economic Area, we’re making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience. Our goal is to support customers and provide them with options as they transition to Windows 11, with uninterrupted access to critical security updates,” Microsoft said in a statement to Windows Central.

Anyone using a personal computer with Windows 10 version 22H2 (including Home, Professional, Pro Education, and Workstation editions) can now sign up for the ESU program. However, to be eligible, the device must have the latest update installed (August 2025 or later). For now, these changes apply only to consumers in the EEA and will not be extended to other regions.

Windows 10 ESUs enrollment wizard (Image Credit: Rabia/Petri)

Organizations aren’t eligible for free ESUs

Unfortunately, Windows 10 Enterprise and Education editions are not covered by the free ESU program. Organizations will have to purchase extended security updates for up to three years, starting at $61 per device for the first year, with the price rising each year.

Commercial customers who access Windows 11 Cloud PCs via Windows 365 and virtual machines (VMs) will get free Windows 10 security updates. However, Microsoft will continue to provide Security Intelligence updates for its Defender Antivirus on Windows 10 machines through October 2028.