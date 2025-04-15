Key Takeaways: Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK v2.26.1 has compatibility issues with Azure Runbooks when used with PowerShell 7.2.

This problem is caused by a dependency on System.Text.Json.

Microsoft plans to resolve the issue by supporting PowerShell 7.4 in Azure Runbooks.

Microsoft has identified compatibility issues between Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK version 2.26.1 and Azure Runbooks, particularly when using PowerShell 7.2. To address the problem, the company plans to introduce support for PowerShell 7.4 in Azure Runbooks through an upcoming update.

The Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK is a collection of cmdlets designed to interact with Microsoft Graph APIs. It enables the automation and management of various Microsoft services via PowerShell and allows users to perform advanced queries and retrieve data quickly.

Azure Runbooks is an automation feature that allows customers to automate repetitive tasks and processes within their Azure environment. This capability can manage resources, deploy applications, perform maintenance tasks, and more.

“Customers running Microsoft Graph PowerShell in Azure Runbooks may have encountered failures due to a compatibility issue stemming from a System.Text.Json dependency in the Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK. This dependency is critical for supporting the Microsoft Exchange Online management PowerShell module but unfortunately causes compatibility issues with Azure Runbooks, particularly when running PowerShell 7.2,” Microsoft explained.

Microsoft Graph PowerShell and Azure Runbooks compatibility issues (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft says that removing the dependency would resolve the issues with Azure Runbooks but would break compatibility with Exchange Online. Keeping the dependency ensures Exchange Online functions properly. However, it also means that certain versions of Microsoft Graph PowerShell won’t work correctly in Azure Runbooks.

Microsoft to release Azure Automation support for PowerShell v7.4

Microsoft says that an upcoming update will support PowerShell 7.4 in Azure Runbooks to address compatibility issues by utilizing .NET 8. Currently, Azure Automation supports PowerShell 7.4 runbooks in preview through the Runtime environment experience.

The next release of the Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK is expected later this month. Meanwhile, Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK 2.25 as a temporary workaround in Azure Runbooks.