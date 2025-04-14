Key Takeaways: Global cybersecurity spending is projected to grow by 12.2% by 2025.

The increase in spending is driven by increasing cyber threats and the adoption of digital technologies.

The U.S. and Europe will lead in spending, accounting for 70% of the global total.

Researchers predict that global cybersecurity spending will grow by 12.2% by 2025, driven by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. According to new IDC research, this upward trend will continue, with investments expected to reach $377 billion by 2028 as organizations double down on digital defense strategies.

In the Worldwide Security Spending Guide, IDC notes that the United States and Europe will account for 70% of global cybersecurity spending in 2025. However, investments are growing across all regions, with Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa expected to experience the fastest growth this year.

Additionally, the research study shows that the rise in state-sponsored attacks and the misuse of generative AI are key factors driving the need for enhanced cybersecurity. Moreover, as businesses quickly adopt new digital technologies, the demand for robust security measures continues to increase.

“MEA is witnessing substantial investments from both government and enterprises to fight rising cyber threats, with strong awareness for the importance of cybersecurity education and training programs to fortify organizations against possible attacks,” explained Eman Elshewy, senior research manager with IDC Data and Analytics.

Key sectors driving cybersecurity investment growth in 2025

IDC reports that the banking, government, telecommunications, capital markets, and healthcare sectors will be the top spenders in 2025. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing sectors include capital markets, media and entertainment, and life sciences, with projected year-on-year growth rates of 19.4%, 17.1%, and 16.9%, respectively.

“Although national and international regulations still play an important role in guiding organizations’ security strategies — especially in regulated industries — more of them are realizing that having a proactive approach to security is crucial, not only as a short-term operational protection measure but also as a competitive advantage in the long term,” said Stefano Perini, research manager with IDC Data and Analytics.

Spending on security software, especially cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP), will hit a 14.4% year-on-year growth rate. Moreover, investments in security services and hardware are also expected to grow, which will be driven by managed security services and identity/access management tools.

Overall, proactive cybersecurity measures are important not only for protecting business operations but also for gaining a competitive advantage. While large corporations are leading in cybersecurity investments, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly dedicating more resources to improving their security posture.