When evaluating network monitoring tools, look for a mix of features that let you monitor a large range of devices and applications for their uptime and availability.
In this post, I’ll explain what network monitoring tools are, why they’re important for keeping your IT systems running smoothly, how security plays a role, and how to choose and implement the right solution. I’ll cover key features, popular tools, best practices, and common mistakes to help you build a robust monitoring strategy.
Network monitoring is the process of continuously monitoring your enterprise network devices to ensure everything is functioning properly. It helps you check if devices like routers, servers, and switches are online, running smoothly, and not overloaded.
Monitoring tools watch your network traffic in real-time and alert you to network issues, such as when a device goes down, traffic becomes too high, or unusual (or suspicious) activity occurs.
In simple terms, it’s like having a dashboard and alarms for your network, so you can spot and fix problems before they become serious. Proactive is always more efficient than reactive.
Network monitoring software makes it easier to keep your IT infrastructure healthy and reliable. Instead of being yelled at by one of your end users (like a VP who can’t print), getting an email alert the precise moment or minute the printer is ‘unavailable’ allows you to resolve the issue before your users notice.
Here are the main benefits:
In short, network monitoring helps you keep your systems running smoothly, safely, and ready for the future.
Proactive network management and monitoring means identifying and addressing issues before they impact users or critical services, rather than waiting for something to break and reacting afterward.
Being proactive helps you:
Proactive network monitoring is like regularly checking your car’s oil, tire pressure, and brakes — performing routine maintenance is critical. Reactive monitoring is like waiting until your car won’t start on the highway. It’s stressful, expensive, and could have been avoided.
An automated network monitoring tool continuously observes and analyzes the state and connectivity of your network to ensure optimal performance and availability.
Here’s a sampling of what they do:
By providing real-time visibility and action items for your team, network monitoring tools enable administrators and IT Pros alike to maintain stability, quickly resolve issues, and optimize resources to benefit your bottom line.
Network monitoring tools can be grouped into four main categories based on what they focus on:
Each addresses a different aspect of maintaining a reliable and secure network. Let me expand on each of the four types here.
Cloud monitoring tools are designed for overseeing resources in cloud-based or hybrid environments, often SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions. They connect to cloud provider APIs to collect data on containers, databases, virtual machines, and virtual networks.
Beyond uptime (ping), these tools track service-specific metrics like:
Since cloud environments are dynamic, they also account for ephemeral resources and elastic scaling, which traditional tools may miss. Ephemeral resources are temporary storage instances that appear and disappear as needed. Elastic scaling refers to the ability of cloud environments to automatically increase or decrease resources (like servers or containers) in response to changing dynamic workloads.
Advanced cloud monitoring can also evaluate cost efficiency, identifying underutilized or over-provisioned resources alongside performance.
Security monitoring tools focus on detecting and analyzing threats within your network. They continuously inspect and analyze traffic patterns, logs, and endpoint activity to identify anomalies, breaches, or policy violations. These tools often utilize techniques like intrusion detection (IDS), intrusion prevention (IPS), and deep packet inspection to analyze data beyond just headers, looking into the actual TCP/IP packets for malicious signatures or behaviors.
They also correlate logs from firewalls, servers, and endpoints to provide a comingled and dashboard-like view of potential attacks, aiding both in real-time response and forensic analysis.
Availability monitoring tools ensure that critical systems and services are reachable and functioning as expected, like a server or a router. Using protocols like ICMP (ping), SNMP polling, and synthetic transactions, they examine devices and applications to confirm they are online and responsive.
Sophisticated commercial tools can even ‘browse your website’ programmatically and automatically to make sure not just the webserver is online, but that the actual website responds to incoming traffic correctly. These tools often define and measure against service level agreements (SLA), reporting uptime percentages and mean time to recovery (MTTR) during outages. They are foundational for alerting workflows, triggering notifications when systems go down or fail to respond within acceptable timeframes. Some also simulate user interactions to test not just device reachability but also end-to-end service functionality.
Performance monitoring tools provide visibility into how well the network and its components are handling current and historical workloads. They measure performance metrics like latency, jitter, throughput, packet loss, and error rates across links and devices. These tools often include flow analysis (like NetFlow) to identify which applications or endpoints consume the most bandwidth. Grading application performance is also available.
Performance monitoring also helps with capacity planning by highlighting bottlenecks and projecting future resource needs based on usage over a period of time. Advanced solutions can even model “what-if” scenarios to predict the impact of configuration changes or added load.
There are many network monitoring tools available (like, a LOT!), ranging from enterprise-grade commercial products to (sometimes free) open-source projects and cloud-native services. Below are three examples from each category, along with a brief description of their purpose.
These are paid, professionally supported tools designed for businesses that need robust features and vendor support. If they are in your budget, you’ll often get ‘complete’ solutions for your needs and specific environment.
These tools are free to use and often highly customizable, though they typically require more hands-on setup and maintenance. Special Note – Application technical support may be community-driven only.
These are monitoring tools built into or tightly integrated with public cloud platforms, ideal for hybrid and cloud-first environments.
|Tool
|Free / Paid model
|Ideal for size/use-case
|Key strengths
|Trade-offs / Notes
|Paessler PRTG Network Monitor
|Free up to a limited number of sensors; paid beyond that.
|SMBs to mid-sized networks that want broad visibility without too much complexity.
|Sensor-based licensing allows fine-grained monitoring; automatic discovery; good device support.
|Licensing model can get confusing as you scale; fewer advanced automation/AI features compared to higher-end tools.
|SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor
|Commercial (paid) enterprise-grade.
|Medium to large organisations with complex on-prem/networked infrastructure.
|Deep SNMP / device support; strong visualisation (topology, path analysis) for traditional network setups.
|Steeper learning curve; higher cost; perhaps less optimised for highly cloud-native/modern-hybrid environments.
|LogicMonitor
|Commercial / SaaS model.
|Enterprises (especially hybrid cloud + on-premises) that need wide coverage + automation.
|Strong in hybrid/cloud; auto-discovery; AI/automation features; broad integrations.
|Higher price point; may be more than needed for small networks; onboarding may take more effort.
|Zabbix
|Open-source (free) core; paid support options for enterprise.
|Organisations with technical staff comfortable with open-source, wanting to keep costs low.
|Good flexibility, community, no licence cost upfront.
|Setup/configuration may require more technical effort; advanced features may need add-ons or extra work.
|Nagios XI
|Commercial product built on open-source core (Nagios Core) — free version exists for non-commercial use.
|Organisations familiar with Nagios ecosystem; need customisation; smaller budgets.
|Longstanding tool; large ecosystem of plugins; flexible.
|Free version limitations; commercial version has cost; may lack some modern “cloud-first” bells & whistles.
|ManageEngine OpManager
|Commercial with varying editions (some lower-cost tiers).
|Enterprise or growing mid-size networks wanting broad device support and unified monitoring.
|Multi-protocol support, good device coverage, enterprise features.
|Cost/complexity may grow; may not be as “lightweight” as small-business tools.
Even with the best and/or expensive tools, it’s easy to run into problems if you’re not careful during design and planning decisions. Here are some common mistakes organizations make:
Selecting the right tools is crucial to building a reliable network. You and your senior leadership teams should aim for a mix of tools that covers the full picture: cloud, security, availability, and performance, and fits your company’s specific needs and budget.
For the more complex and technically advanced tools, look into professional services for implementation offered by the company or training courses for your IT staff pre- and post-implementation.
Thank you for reading my post on network monitoring tools. Please leave a comment or question below and I’ll be glad to answer you.
Network monitoring tools are software (and sometimes hardware) solutions that continuously track, inspect, and report on the health, performance, and availability of a network’s components, such as routers, switches, firewalls, servers, virtual machines, and applications.
Key points in more detail:
Why they matter:
There is no one “best” tool that fits all organisations. The right tool depends on your specific environment (size, complexity, on-premises vs cloud, budget, technical skillset). That said, industry reviews highlight top contenders for 2025.
Here’s a summary of what many consider best, along with trade-offs:
What to look for when choosing:
Let’s clarify what the situation is with Nagios Core and Nagios XI (both part of the Nagios ecosystem).
In short:
