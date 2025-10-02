Learn how the DHCP lease process works using the DORA Cycle.
In this post, we’ll dive into what a DHCP lease is, how it works, and why it matters for overall network management.
A Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) lease is the temporary assignment of an IP address to a device. Instead of permanently giving a laptop the address 192.168.1.50, for example, the server leases it to the laptop for a certain period—say, 24 hours.
This concept of leasing, rather than permanent assignment, makes the system flexible. Devices that leave the network free up addresses when their leases expire, and the DHCP server can reassign those addresses to new devices.
Lease durations vary:
When a device connects to a network, it goes through a four-step handshake with the DHCP server. This is often called the DORA cycle:
At this point, the device can start communicating using its new IP address. The entire process typically takes milliseconds.
Leases don’t last forever. Each lease comes with a timer. When half of the lease period has passed, the device will try to renew its lease with the DHCP server. If successful, the lease timer resets, and the device keeps the same IP address. This is known as a lease renewal.
If the device can’t renew—say, it’s offline or the DHCP server is unavailable—the device will keep trying periodically. If the lease fully expires, the device must restart the DORA process to get a new address.
This renewal system ensures addresses aren’t wasted on devices that no longer need them.
Efficient lease management is crucial for healthy networks:
On the flip side, poorly managed leases can cause problems. If the lease pool is too small, some devices may fail to get an address. If leases are too long in a busy environment, inactive devices may “hold onto” addresses that others need.
Medium to large-sized enterprises often use DHCP management as a pillar under their IPAM (Internet Protocol Address Management) umbrella. IP address assignments from DHCP servers can be automatically tracked with IPAM for easier reporting and troubleshooting.
So far, we’ve focused on IPv4, since that’s what nearly all networks use today. But what about IPv6? After all, IPv6 was designed to solve the shortage of IPv4 addresses, so does it even need DHCP leases?
The answer = sometimes.
IPv6 devices can obtain addresses in two main ways:
This is some pretty slick engineering – with IPv6, DHCP leases aren’t always required — but in environments that use DHCPv6, the concept of leasing an address still applies. The device borrows an IPv6 address for a defined period and renews it as needed, just as with IPv4.
While DHCP is designed to make life easier, problems can still occur:
These issues are often solved by checking DHCP server logs, adjusting lease durations, or manually clearing leases when necessary.
To keep networks running smoothly, administrators should consider the following when configuring DHCP leases:
Thank you for reading my article on DHCP leases. Please feel free to leave a comment or question below.
Think of an IP address like a street address in a city. Every home or business needs one to send and receive mail. On a network, your devices need IP addresses for the same reason—to send and receive data packets.
If network administrators had to assign every IP address manually, it would be tedious and prone to errors. Imagine an office with 300 employees, each with a laptop, phone, and maybe even a VoIP phone. That’s nearly 1,000 addresses to manage. Adding temporary visitors or devices that come online and offline, and manually assigning them, quickly becomes unmanageable.
That’s why DHCP exists—to automate the process and make sure no two devices get the same address.
A DHCP lease is a temporary agreement between your device (like a computer, phone, or smart device) and a DHCP server (often your router). When your device connects to the network, the DHCP server assigns it an IP address for a set period of time — this period is the “lease.”
The ideal lease time depends on your network:
In short: longer leases for stable networks, shorter leases for frequently changing ones.
If the lease expires and the device hasn’t renewed it:
Usually, renewals happen automatically before the lease fully expires, so you rarely notice any interruption.
Manually renewing is sometimes helpful when switching networks or troubleshooting connectivity.