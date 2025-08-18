Key Takeaways: Microsoft fixed a WUSA issue affecting updates from network shares.

The bug primarily impacted Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

Workarounds and admin-focused fixes are available for enterprise setups.

Microsoft has patched an issue that was breaking Windows updates when deployed via the Windows Update Standalone Installer (WUSA) from a network share. This bug hit systems running Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

The Windows Update Standalone Installer (WUSA) is a built-in Windows utility that allows users to manually install update packages with the .msu extension, typically downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog. It simplifies the update process by automatically checking for prerequisites, managing installation, and handling restarts if needed. WUSA is especially useful in environments where automatic updates are disabled or when updates need to be deployed manually, such as in offline systems or enterprise settings.

“Windows updates installed using the Windows Update Standalone Installer (WUSA) might fail with error ERROR_BAD_PATHNAME, when the update is installed using WUSA or double-clicking a .msu file from a network share that contains multiple .msu files. These issues might occur on devices that installed updates released May 28, 2025 (KB5058499) and later,” Microsoft explained.

Microsoft notes that this issue doesn’t affect devices installing a single .msu file or installing from a local drive. The Update History page may incorrectly show that a restart is needed after installing and rebooting. Moreover, the Update History page may incorrectly show a restart is needed after installing an .msu file and rebooting.

Microsoft’s Fix: Known Issue Rollback

Microsoft has used Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to automatically fix the issue on home and non-managed business devices. However, IT admins can manually apply the fix via Group Policy on managed Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2022 devices. Alternatively, users can copy .msu files locally and install updates directly from that location.

Microsoft has also fixed another bug that previously prevented the August Patch Tuesday update from being installed through Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) on PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2. Enterprise customers still experiencing this issue are advised to refresh and re-sync with Windows Server Update Services to install the latest update.