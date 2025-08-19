Microsoft 365 Companion Apps: Productivity Boost or Just More Clutter?

At last year’s Ignite, Microsoft announced a set of Microsoft 365 companion apps for Windows 11. These apps—People, File Search, and Calendar—are designed to live in the taskbar and give business users quick access to their Microsoft 365 data. They’re rolling out this month, though IT administrators will need to enable them; they won’t simply appear on users’ desktops.

On paper, this sounds like a smart move. A lightweight calendar app that lets you see upcoming meetings and join them without opening Outlook has obvious appeal. Personally, I’d find that genuinely useful.

The People app, which provides organizational chart views and a way to initiate conversations, is a bit more situational. In a small company, you probably know who to talk to. In a large enterprise, though, the app could help cut through the noise and get you to the right person faster.

Microsoft 365 File companion app – Helpful or just a search silo?

Where things get murkier is the File Search app. It’s essentially a front-end for keyword searches across your Microsoft 365 data. What it’s not is a natural language, cross-platform search engine like the kind Microsoft has been building into Copilot+ PCs. And that’s the problem: we’re already living in a world with too many ways to search.

Microsoft 365 companion apps for Windows 11 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Search, File Explorer, Edge, Copilot, Teams—all of them provide their own experiences. Adding another dedicated File Search app feels less like streamlining and more like fragmentation.

Why should users be forced to remember which silo to search in? When someone sits down at their PC, they don’t want to think about whether the file they need lives in OneDrive, SharePoint, or on their local hard drive. They just want to find it.

Microsoft’s vision seemed to be heading in that direction with unified, natural language search powered by AI. But the File companion app feels like a step backward: narrow, constrained, and ultimately duplicative.

New Microsoft 365 companion apps on the Windows 11 taskbar (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Of course, we’ll need to see how well these apps actually work once adoption picks up. It’s possible that in practice, the Calendar app becomes a must-have shortcut and that large organizations get genuine value from it. But the File Search app highlights an ongoing challenge in Microsoft’s product strategy—balancing the desire to ship specialized tools against the user’s need for simplicity and consistency.

Broader and unified search

If Windows is going to evolve into the AI-first platform that Microsoft keeps promising, companion apps should be part of a broader, unified search and productivity vision. Otherwise, they risk becoming just another set of icons on the taskbar, adding to the clutter rather than reducing it.