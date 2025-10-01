Key Takeaways: Windows 11 version 25H2 is rolling out as a lightweight update with extended support timelines.

The update emphasizes advanced security measures and enterprise connectivity improvements.

Legacy features are being removed to streamline management and reduce attack surfaces.

Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11 version 25H2, also known as the Windows 11 2025 Update, to all users. The latest version of the OS is delivered as a lightweight enablement package, and it builds on the same code base and servicing infrastructure as version 24H2.

Since both versions share the same code base, Microsoft will continue releasing monthly features and fixes for Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2. However, version 25H2 resets the support cycle, which gives it a longer update period than 24H2. Windows 11 Home and Pro users will receive 24 months of support, while Enterprise and Education customers will benefit from 36 months..

What’s new in Windows 11 version 25H2

Microsoft has already confirmed that Windows 11 version 25H2 is a minor update and it doesn’t include any new features. However, the company highlighted that this update comes with advanced security features, such as better vulnerability detection and AI-assisted secure coding.

“Version 25H2 includes significant advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection, coupled with AI assisted secure coding,” explained John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery. “We’ve designed version 25H2 to address and mitigate security threats in adherence to a robust security development lifecycle (SDL) policy and requirements.”

Microsoft has also removed some legacy features such as PowerShell 2.0 and Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC) to reduce attack surfaces and simplifying system management. On managed Windows 11 PCs, this version brings enhanced enterprise connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 7, which offers faster speeds, lower latency, and better performance in dense environments. Moreover, administrators can now remove select pre-installed Microsoft Store apps via Microsoft Intune or Group Policy on Enterprise and Education devices.

Windows 11 version 25H2 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

How to download and install Windows 11 version 25H2

Microsoft notes that users who want to download Windows 11 version 25H2 today will need to ensure the “get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” option is toggled on in Windows Update. Keep in mind that this update is rolling out gradually, and Microsoft plans to expand the rollout in the coming months. As usual, Microsoft will also place safeguard holds on devices with compatibility issues.

For enterprises, the latest version of Windows 11 is available through Windows Autopatch and the Microsoft 365 admin center. Microsoft encourages organizations to begin targeted deployments to validate compatibility with their infrastructure.