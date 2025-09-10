September’s updates fix major security issues while signaling big shifts ahead for Windows 10 and Azure users.
Key Takeaways:
Microsoft has released the September 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10. This month, the company has fixed 80 vulnerabilities in Windows, Office, Microsoft Edge, Azure, Hyper-V, and other components.
This month’s Patch Tuesday serves as a reminder for organizations to prepare for two key changes coming in October: the end-of-support for Windows 10 and the next phase of mandatory multifactor authentication (MFA) for Azure. Security teams should begin planning now, and those unable to complete their Windows 10 migration in time should consider enrolling in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates program.
As noted by the Zero Day Initiative, Microsoft has fixed eight critical vulnerabilities, while the rest are rated as important. Fortunately, none of these flaws is currently being actively exploited. Here’s a look at some of the most important vulnerabilities patched this month:
You can find the full list of CVEs for September 2025 below:
|Tag
|CVE
|Base Score
|Exploitability
|FAQs?
|Workarounds?
|Mitigations?
|SQL Server
|CVE-2025-47997
|6.5
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Azure Windows Virtual Machine Agent
|CVE-2025-49692
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows PowerShell
|CVE-2025-49734
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
|CVE-2025-53791
|4.7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-53796
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-53797
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-53798
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Imaging Component
|CVE-2025-53799
|5.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2025-53800
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows DWM
|CVE-2025-53801
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Bluetooth Service
|CVE-2025-53802
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2025-53803
|5.5
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2025-53804
|5.5
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Internet Information Services
|CVE-2025-53805
|7.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|No
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-53806
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Graphics Component
|CVE-2025-53807
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Defender Firewall Service
|CVE-2025-53808
|6.7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS)
|CVE-2025-53809
|6.5
|Exploitation Less Likely
|No
|No
|No
|Windows Defender Firewall Service
|CVE-2025-53810
|6.7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Role: Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2025-54091
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Role: Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2025-54092
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows TCP/IP
|CVE-2025-54093
|7
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Defender Firewall Service
|CVE-2025-54094
|6.7
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-54095
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-54096
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-54097
|6.5
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Role: Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2025-54098
|7.8
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
|CVE-2025-54099
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows SMBv3 Client
|CVE-2025-54101
|4.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service
|CVE-2025-54102
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Management Services
|CVE-2025-54103
|7.4
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Defender Firewall Service
|CVE-2025-54104
|6.7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Brokering File System
|CVE-2025-54105
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-54106
|8.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows MapUrlToZone
|CVE-2025-54107
|4.3
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Capability Access Management Service (camsvc)
|CVE-2025-54108
|7
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Defender Firewall Service
|CVE-2025-54109
|6.7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2025-54110
|8.8
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows UI XAML Phone DatePickerFlyout
|CVE-2025-54111
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Virtual Hard Drive
|CVE-2025-54112
|7
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-54113
|8.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Connected Devices Platform Service
|CVE-2025-54114
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Role: Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2025-54115
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows MultiPoint Services
|CVE-2025-54116
|7.3
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS)
|CVE-2025-54894
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows SPNEGO Extended Negotiation
|CVE-2025-54895
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54896
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2025-54897
|8.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54898
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54899
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54900
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54901
|5.5
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54902
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54903
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-54904
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Word
|CVE-2025-54905
|7.1
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-54906
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office Visio
|CVE-2025-54907
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office PowerPoint
|CVE-2025-54908
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-54910
|8.4
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows BitLocker
|CVE-2025-54911
|7.3
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows BitLocker
|CVE-2025-54912
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|No
|No
|No
|Windows UI XAML Maps MapControlSettings
|CVE-2025-54913
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Defender Firewall Service
|CVE-2025-54915
|6.7
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows NTFS
|CVE-2025-54916
|7.8
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows MapUrlToZone
|CVE-2025-54917
|4.3
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows NTLM
|CVE-2025-54918
|8.8
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Win32K – GRFX
|CVE-2025-54919
|7.5
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Graphics Kernel
|CVE-2025-55223
|7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Win32K – GRFX
|CVE-2025-55224
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-55225
|6.5
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Graphics Kernel
|CVE-2025-55226
|6.7
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|SQL Server
|CVE-2025-55227
|8.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Windows Win32K – GRFX
|CVE-2025-55228
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft High Performance Compute Pack (HPC)
|CVE-2025-55232
|9.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Windows SMB
|CVE-2025-55234
|8.8
|Exploitation More Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Graphics Kernel
|CVE-2025-55236
|7.3
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-55243
|7.5
|Exploitation Less Likely
|No
|No
|No
|Xbox
|CVE-2025-55245
|7.8
|Exploitation Less Likely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Azure Arc
|CVE-2025-55316
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU)
|CVE-2025-55317
|7.8
|Exploitation Unlikely
|Yes
|No
|No
Microsoft has released the KB5065431 and KB5065426 updates for Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 24H2, respectively. The KB5065431 patch brings several new capabilities for Copilot+ PCs, including Windows Recall enhancements, Click to Do improvements, and support for Agent in Settings for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.
Additionally, Microsoft has fixed an issue that caused non-admin users to encounter unexpected User Account Control (UAC) prompts when MSI installers perform certain custom actions. These updates also add auditing capabilities to help organizations detect devices or software that may not be compatible with SMB Server signing or Extended Protection for Authentication (EPA).
On Windows 10, the KB5065429 patch brings stability fixes, accessibility improvements, and two new features for enterprise customers. Microsoft has added a new networking control that lets organizations block outbound traffic for the keyless Commercial ESU solution. This capability allows administrators to enhance security and compliance in managed environments. This update also introduces Windows Backup for Organizations, which is a cloud-based enterprise feature designed to simplify device transitions.
Organizations looking to deploy this month’s patches should conduct thorough testing before deploying them widely on production systems. That said, applying the patches widely shouldn’t be delayed longer than necessary as hackers start to work out how to weaponize newly reported vulnerabilities.
A best practice is to make sure you have backed up systems before applying updates. Every month, users experience issues with Windows updates that lead to systems not booting, application and hardware compatibility issues, or even data loss in extreme cases.
There are backup tools built into Windows and Windows Server that you can use to restore systems in the event a patch causes a problem. The backup features in Windows can be used to restore an entire system, or files and folders on a granular basis.