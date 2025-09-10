Microsoft Releases September 2025 Patch Tuesday Updates With Critical Bug Fixes

September’s updates fix major security issues while signaling big shifts ahead for Windows 10 and Azure users.

Windows 11 2022 Update

Key Takeaways:

  • Microsoft patched 80 security flaws across Windows, Office, Azure, and more.
  • Several critical vulnerabilities were addressed, including remote code execution risks.
  • Important changes are coming in October that organizations must prepare for.

Microsoft has released the September 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10. This month, the company has fixed 80 vulnerabilities in Windows, Office, Microsoft Edge, Azure, Hyper-V, and other components.

This month’s Patch Tuesday serves as a reminder for organizations to prepare for two key changes coming in October: the end-of-support for Windows 10 and the next phase of mandatory multifactor authentication (MFA) for Azure. Security teams should begin planning now, and those unable to complete their Windows 10 migration in time should consider enrolling in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates program.

September 2025 Patch Tuesday updates fix 80 vulnerabilities

As noted by the Zero Day Initiative, Microsoft has fixed eight critical vulnerabilities, while the rest are rated as important. Fortunately, none of these flaws is currently being actively exploited. Here’s a look at some of the most important vulnerabilities patched this month:

  • CVE-2025-55234: This is a zero-day EoP vulnerability in Windows Server Message Block (SMB) that could be exploited by an attacker to gain the privileges of the legitimate user. This bug enables hackers to launch SMB relay attacks to escalate privileges on the target system.
  • CVE-2024-21907: This is a high-severity flaw affecting the popular .NET library Newtonsoft.Json (also known as Json.NET), specifically versions prior to 13.0.1. This vulnerability could be exploited to cause resource exhaustion (CPU/RAM) or a complete service outage.
  • CVE-2025-55232: This is an RCE vulnerability in the Microsoft High Performance Compute (HPC) Pack. This flaw could allow remote code execution over the enterprise network.
  • CVE-2025-54916: This is another remote code execution vulnerability in Windows NTFS. It could be triggered by an unauthenticated user from a local machine.
  • CVE-2025-54910: This is a critical remote code execution vulnerability in Microsoft Office. An attacker can exploit this flaw by crafting a malicious Office document that, when opened, causes memory corruption and enables code execution.

You can find the full list of CVEs for September 2025 below:

TagCVEBase ScoreExploitabilityFAQs?Workarounds?Mitigations?
SQL ServerCVE-2025-479976.5Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Azure Windows Virtual Machine AgentCVE-2025-496927.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows PowerShellCVE-2025-497347Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)CVE-2025-537914.7Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-537966.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-537976.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-537986.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Imaging ComponentCVE-2025-537995.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Graphics ComponentCVE-2025-538007.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows DWMCVE-2025-538017.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Bluetooth ServiceCVE-2025-538027Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows KernelCVE-2025-538035.5Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows KernelCVE-2025-538045.5Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Internet Information ServicesCVE-2025-538057.5Exploitation UnlikelyNoNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-538066.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Graphics ComponentCVE-2025-538077Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Defender Firewall ServiceCVE-2025-538086.7Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS)CVE-2025-538096.5Exploitation Less LikelyNoNoNo
Windows Defender Firewall ServiceCVE-2025-538106.7Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Role: Windows Hyper-VCVE-2025-540917.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Role: Windows Hyper-VCVE-2025-540927.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows TCP/IPCVE-2025-540937Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Defender Firewall ServiceCVE-2025-540946.7Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-540956.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-540966.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-540976.5Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Role: Windows Hyper-VCVE-2025-540987.8Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockCVE-2025-540997Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows SMBv3 ClientCVE-2025-541014.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Connected Devices Platform ServiceCVE-2025-541027.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Management ServicesCVE-2025-541037.4Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Defender Firewall ServiceCVE-2025-541046.7Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Brokering File SystemCVE-2025-541057Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-541068.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows MapUrlToZoneCVE-2025-541074.3Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Capability Access Management Service (camsvc)CVE-2025-541087Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Defender Firewall ServiceCVE-2025-541096.7Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows KernelCVE-2025-541108.8Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows UI XAML Phone DatePickerFlyoutCVE-2025-541117.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Virtual Hard DriveCVE-2025-541127Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-541138.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Connected Devices Platform ServiceCVE-2025-541147Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Role: Windows Hyper-VCVE-2025-541157Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows MultiPoint ServicesCVE-2025-541167.3Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS)CVE-2025-548947.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows SPNEGO Extended NegotiationCVE-2025-548957.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-548967.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2025-548978.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-548987.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-548997.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-549007.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-549015.5Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-549027.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-549037.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-549047.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office WordCVE-2025-549057.1Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-549067.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office VisioCVE-2025-549077.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft Office PowerPointCVE-2025-549087.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-549108.4Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows BitLockerCVE-2025-549117.3Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows BitLockerCVE-2025-549127.8Exploitation Less LikelyNoNoNo
Windows UI XAML Maps MapControlSettingsCVE-2025-549137.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows Defender Firewall ServiceCVE-2025-549156.7Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Windows NTFSCVE-2025-549167.8Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows MapUrlToZoneCVE-2025-549174.3Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows NTLMCVE-2025-549188.8Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Win32K – GRFXCVE-2025-549197.5Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Graphics KernelCVE-2025-552237Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Win32K – GRFXCVE-2025-552247.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-552256.5Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Graphics KernelCVE-2025-552266.7Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
SQL ServerCVE-2025-552278.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Windows Win32K – GRFXCVE-2025-552287.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft High Performance Compute Pack (HPC)CVE-2025-552329.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoYes
Windows SMBCVE-2025-552348.8Exploitation More LikelyYesNoNo
Graphics KernelCVE-2025-552367.3Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-552437.5Exploitation Less LikelyNoNoNo
XboxCVE-2025-552457.8Exploitation Less LikelyYesNoNo
Azure ArcCVE-2025-553167.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo
Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU)CVE-2025-553177.8Exploitation UnlikelyYesNoNo

Quality and experience updates

Microsoft has released the KB5065431 and KB5065426 updates for Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 24H2, respectively. The KB5065431 patch brings several new capabilities for Copilot+ PCs, including Windows Recall enhancements, Click to Do improvements, and support for Agent in Settings for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Additionally, Microsoft has fixed an issue that caused non-admin users to encounter unexpected User Account Control (UAC) prompts when MSI installers perform certain custom actions. These updates also add auditing capabilities to help organizations detect devices or software that may not be compatible with SMB Server signing or Extended Protection for Authentication (EPA).

On Windows 10, the KB5065429 patch brings stability fixes, accessibility improvements, and two new features for enterprise customers. Microsoft has added a new networking control that lets organizations block outbound traffic for the keyless Commercial ESU solution. This capability allows administrators to enhance security and compliance in managed environments. This update also introduces Windows Backup for Organizations, which is a cloud-based enterprise feature designed to simplify device transitions.

Windows Update testing and best practices

Organizations looking to deploy this month’s patches should conduct thorough testing before deploying them widely on production systems. That said, applying the patches widely shouldn’t be delayed longer than necessary as hackers start to work out how to weaponize newly reported vulnerabilities.

A best practice is to make sure you have backed up systems before applying updates. Every month, users experience issues with Windows updates that lead to systems not booting, application and hardware compatibility issues, or even data loss in extreme cases.

There are backup tools built into Windows and Windows Server that you can use to restore systems in the event a patch causes a problem. The backup features in Windows can be used to restore an entire system, or files and folders on a granular basis.

