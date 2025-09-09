Key Takeaways: Microsoft launches Auto Agent Upgrade in public preview for Azure Arc-enabled servers.

The feature keeps the Azure Connected Machine agent automatically updated across environments.

Helps improve security, compliance, and management without manual intervention.

Microsoft is making hybrid cloud management easier with the introduction of Auto Agent Upgrade in public preview for Azure Arc-enabled servers. This new feature automatically keeps the Azure Connected Machine agent up to date and saves administrators from manual updates.

What is the Azure Connected Machine Agent?

The Azure Connected Machine agent is a lightweight software component that enables on-premises or multicloud servers to be managed through Azure services as if they were native Azure resources. Once installed on a Windows or Linux server, it establishes a secure connection to Azure that allows the machine to be onboarded to Azure Arc. This enables centralized management, monitoring, policy enforcement, and integration with Azure tools (like Microsoft Defender, Monitor, and Update Management) without needing to migrate the server to Azure.

How does Auto Agent Upgrade work?

This new Auto Agent Upgrade feature helps administrators ensure that the agent is always up to date with the latest features, performance improvements, and security patches. Moreover, it eliminates the need for manual agent updates across hybrid and multicloud environments. This feature also helps maintain compliance and reduces exposure to vulnerabilities by keeping agents up to date.

“Auto Agent Upgrade is built into the Connected Machine agent and can be enabled via Azure CLI or PowerShell by setting the enableAutomaticUpgrade property to true. Once opted in, your agents will be upgraded within one version of the latest release, with rollout batches designed to maintain stability across regions. You can view upgrade status directly in the Azure Portal under the agentUpgrade property,” Microsoft explained.

Why does this Auto agent upgrade feature matter for IT administrators?

Microsoft highlighted that the Auto Agent Upgrade feature streamlines operations by automatically keeping the Azure Connected Machine agent up to date across all environments. This reduces the need for manual updates and ensures consistency and reliability in managing hybrid infrastructure.

Microsoft notes that this feature is available in public preview on agents running version 1.48 or greater, and it’s only supported in the Azure public cloud. If you’re interested, you can learn more about how to get started with Auto Agent Upgrade on Azure Arc-enabled servers on this support page.