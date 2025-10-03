Key Takeaways: New integrations expand Intune’s security and remote management capabilities.

Day-zero support ensures smooth adoption of upcoming Apple OS updates.

AI-driven insights enhance Cloud PC performance and cost efficiency.

Microsoft Intune has rolled out several new capabilities designed to strengthen security, simplify app deployment, and support the latest Apple innovations. Alongside these updates, Microsoft is also bringing AI-powered enhancements to optimize Cloud PC performance and management.

Microsoft has introduced a new Intel vPro Fleet Services integration with the Intune admin center. This new feature allows administrators to recover and troubleshoot devices even when they are powered off or unbootable. Intel vPro Fleet Services is a cloud-based remote management solution designed to help IT admins manage and support Intel vPro-enabled devices across their organization.

Administrators first gain authenticated access via Microsoft Entra ID single sign-on. Then, they use Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) for out-of-band BIOS and OS recovery of Intel vPro devices from 2018 or later. Microsoft notes that hardware-level management makes it easier for IT admins to recover critical business devices.

Day-zero support for Apple OS updates

Microsoft Intune now offers immediate compatibility with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS 26. This update introduces new configuration settings for managing audio accessories, Safari browser controls, default apps, security restrictions, and web content filtering.

Additionally, Microsoft Intune has enhanced its support for Purebred 3.0-derived credentials on iOS 26, which can now be accessed through the Intune Company Portal. This capability is designed to improve secure identity management for enterprise customers.

PowerShell installer script support for app deployment

Microsoft mentioned that IT teams can now use PowerShell scripts for installing/uninstalling apps through the Enterprise Application Management (EAM) catalog. They can use the PowerShell scripts to perform pre-install checks, environment configuration, and post-install cleanup.

These scripts report success/failure via standard exit codes and integrate with Intune’s deployment reporting. The installer script support feature enables IT admins to create more advanced workflows for deploying apps and ensure that applications are installed correctly across diverse environments.

AI-powered cloud PC optimization

Microsoft has announced that Copilot in Intune now provides AI-driven analysis for Windows 365 Cloud PCs. It helps optimize license usage, detect performance issues, and identify deployment gaps. The integration of AI-powered insights into Cloud PC management helps to enhance decision-making and cost-efficiency in virtual desktop management.

Last but not least, Microsoft Intune has enhanced its support for Purebred 3.0 credentials on personal Apple devices with user affinity, which offers a smoother experience through the Company Portal on iOS 26. For shared or non-affinity devices, Microsoft Intune continues to support the latest three OS versions fully, while older versions retain basic functionality.