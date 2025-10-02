Azure Network Security Hub Delivers Centralized Control Across Services

Key Takeaways: Microsoft introduces a new centralized hub for managing Azure network security.

The hub builds on Azure Firewall Manager with expanded capabilities.

It unifies key security tools for better visibility and streamlined control.

Microsoft has launched the new Network Security Hub in Azure, designed to simplify and strengthen network security management. This new experience builds upon the capabilities of Azure Firewall Manager, which launched back in 2020.

According to Microsoft, the Network Security Hub provides a unified view of all network security services and configurations across Azure. It addresses the growing complexity of managing multiple services such as Azure Firewall, DDoS Protection, and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

“This updated hub brings together Azure Firewall, Web Application Firewall, and DDoS Protection—enabling you to manage, configure, and monitor all your network security services in one place. While Azure Firewall Manager offered some of this functionality, the name didn’t reflect the broader scope of protection and control that customers need,” Microsoft explained.

Network Security Hub in Azure (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Key features and capabilities of the Network Security Hub

The Network Security Hub provides integrated dashboards for better visibility and streamlined workflows for easier configuration. It also offers centralized control to ensure consistent security across cloud environments.

In addition to Azure Firewall, DDoS Protection, and WAF, the Network Security Hub supports Firewall Policy and Virtual WAN Security. This allows users to manage and monitor these tools collectively through a single interface, which improves consistency and control across their network infrastructure.

The Network Security Hub in Azure centralizes operations to help security teams configure and oversee multiple services more efficiently. Moreover, it offers enhanced visibility to help organizations better understand and respond to potential threats. Its scalable design also ensures consistent policy enforcement across large and complex deployments.