Key Takeaways: Microsoft launches a unified marketplace for AI apps, agents, and cloud solutions.

Businesses gain faster, secure access to thousands of AI tools.

Global rollout planned, with major tech partners already onboard.

Microsoft has launched a new unified marketplace where customers can easily find, try, purchase, and deploy cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents. This platform enables businesses to onboard AI tools more quickly and confidently, without compromising cybersecurity risks.

The new Microsoft Marketplace is a fusion of Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource that creates a single point of contact. It’s currently available for customers based in the United States, with a global rollout planned soon.

Microsoft highlighted that this new marketplace offers various solutions across categories like data analytics, productivity, collaboration, and industry-specific offerings. Organizations can access over 3,000 AI apps and agents, which are integrated with Microsoft products like Azure AI Foundry and Microsoft 365 Copilot. This marketplace also utilizes the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable quick and efficient provisioning within Microsoft environments.

“Microsoft Marketplace gives you access to thousands of AI apps and agents from our rich partner ecosystem designed to automate tasks, accelerate decision-making and unlock value across your business,” explained Alysa Taylor, CMO for commercial cloud & AI at Microsoft. “With a new AI Apps and Agents category, you can easily and confidently find AI solutions that integrate with your organization’s existing Microsoft products.”

Partner ecosystem integration

The Microsoft Marketplace also integrates with Microsoft’s channel ecosystem, which allows purchases from cloud service providers (CSPs) or trusted partners. It also introduces new capabilities such as resale-enabled offers, which allow software companies to authorize partners to sell their solutions on their behalf.

Microsoft described that this marketplace is designed to help organizations become “Frontier Firms,” which are companies that blend human ambition with AI to drive innovation and transformation. The launch partners for the Microsoft Marketplace include Adobe, Atlassian, IBM, LexisNexis, and SAP.

Microsoft Marketplace launch partners (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Security and governance at the core

The new Microsoft Marketplace comes with built-in security and governance features, ensuring that all AI tools and solutions are safe to use. Microsoft handles the secure provisioning of these tools, so customers don’t have to worry about the cybersecurity risks that usually come with adopting new AI technologies.

Microsoft isn’t alone in this space. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has recently introduced an AI agent marketplace, which is a central hub where businesses can browse and install AI agents tailored to their needs.