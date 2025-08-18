Transition from break-fix, or reactive solutioning, to a continuous monitoring model with RMM
Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) is a software and technology solution that enables IT professionals and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) to remotely support customers’ networks and devices without requiring physical travel to the site.
It’s what makes the work of modern IT teams possible. Proactively monitoring, managing, and securing IT infrastructure is the main focus of the value of this solution. This post explores what RMM is, how it works, key features, benefits, and best practices for implementation.
Remote Monitoring and Management is the technology solution that allows IT Pros to remotely monitor a network, most often a customer’s site. The software offers IT Pros the ability to be aware of devices, routers, printers, and other network resources without having to travel or be at the customer’s site. The core issue to avoid is downtime.
RMM helps Managed Service Providers (MSPs) manage their customers’ networks. With the increased hybrid workforce and geographical diversification of employees, this is especially beneficial for organizations. Not only can RMM monitor a company’s internal Local Area Network (LAN), but agents can also be installed on employees’ endpoint devices. The complete picture and security landscape can be encapsulated with a single solution.
There are many benefits to using an RMM solution. One very important and fundamental benefit of RMM is the transition from break-fix, or reactive solutioning, to a continuous monitoring model, or proactive troubleshooting. Instead of hopping in your car after a client’s network printer or two become unresponsive, you can receive an automated email (or similar) notification during the night and securely tunnel into their environment and at a minimum, diagnose the root cause. There’s a good chance you can correct the issue – offering the value of your services to the client.
Here are some more benefits to RMM:
Let me offer a structured overview of the key features of an RMM platform.
Automated maintenance
Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts
Security management
Remote access and control
Reporting and analytics
Backup and recovery
There are a good number of RMM solutions available in the marketplace. How should your IT department and senior financial leadership decide on what tool is best? Let me go through the different categories of RMM products to help you make an informed and cost-conscious decision.
Being aware of your customer’s security posture is vital, especially today. RMM software should proactively identify documented vulnerabilities and ease the road to patching and compliance.
Along with security principles, data privacy should be at the top of the list of resources and property to protect for enterprises. This builds trust and bolsters an MSP’s business relationship with its customers.
As an MSP’s customer base grows, its RMM product portfolio should, by design, support strong growth and sustainability.
As an MSP, automation is essential to stay up-to-date with modern technological advances. RMM software should be able to automate daily mundane tasks for their customers, improving their IT bottom line and allowing IT staff to focus on more project-based work.
Because every customer network is different, RMM solutions should be platform-agnostic. It needs to inherently support a myriad of operating systems you’ll find in this space.
There are a few key design elements to a strong, robust RMM solution. Let’s go through each high-level piece and offer some details.
The first function of RMM is to install a lightweight agent on all client endpoints, including laptops, desktops, servers, IoT devices, etc. The agent collects data and communicates with the core RMM server/dashboard.
Although some RMM solutions utilize agentless monitoring like WMI (Windows Management Instrumentation), this is not recommended due to its legacy footprint and general insecurities.
The agent routinely checks system performance, network health, application performance, and security status and sends the data to a central dashboard. The dashboard (server) aggregates all of this data and stores it in its private database. This enhances overall IT operations and network management.
The RMM software compares collected data against predefined thresholds and triggers alerts as necessary (a server’s CPU has been above 95% for more than 5 minutes…). IT teams can prioritize and respond to critical issues before users notice.
Most RMM tools offer remote desktop functionality and terminal access, negating the need to drive (or fly) to a customer just to replace a hard drive in a server or assist with an end user’s Outlook issues.
With the steady diversification of employees’ work locations, the trends continue to report the need for a solution to protect all of these endpoints. RMM answers the call with its agent design. Install the agent on a laptop, and an employee can work from anywhere – always being monitored and protected from threats or performance degradation.
With global spend on IT services expected to reach $1.7 trillion this year (2025), it is essential that IT teams look to invest in areas like RMM to better serve their current and future customers.
RMM products have been a game-changer for MSPs for a few decades now. RMM enables them to deliver efficient, scalable, and profitable IT services to their customer base.
Here are the largest benefits:
Here is a concise table offering the best RMM solutions available today.
|RMM Solution
|Key Features
|Pricing Model
|Best For
|NinjaRMM
|User-friendly, strong automation, integrated ticketing
|Per-device, tiered plans
|Small to mid-sized MSPs
|ConnectWise Automate
|Powerful automation, deep integrations, customizable
|Per-node, scalable
|Large MSPs & enterprises
|Datto RMM
|Cloud-based, fast remote access, PSA integrations
|Per-tech or per-device
|Security-focused MSPs
|Atera
|All-in-one (RMM + PSA), pay-per-technician
|Flat-rate per tech
|Budget-conscious MSPs
|Syncro
|Unified RMM & PSA, scripting, invoicing
|Per-technician pricing
|MSPs wanting billing integration
|Kaseya VSA
|Advanced automation, IT documentation, compliance
|Per-device, volume discounts
|Enterprise & large MSPs
|Pulseway
|Mobile-first, real-time alerts, easy setup
|Per-device or per-server
|MSPs needing mobile management
Thank you for reading my post on Remote Monitoring and Management. Please feel free to leave a question or comment below.