Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) is a software and technology solution that enables IT professionals and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) to remotely support customers’ networks and devices without requiring physical travel to the site.

It’s what makes the work of modern IT teams possible. Proactively monitoring, managing, and securing IT infrastructure is the main focus of the value of this solution. This post explores what RMM is, how it works, key features, benefits, and best practices for implementation.

What is RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management)?

Remote Monitoring and Management is the technology solution that allows IT Pros to remotely monitor a network, most often a customer’s site. The software offers IT Pros the ability to be aware of devices, routers, printers, and other network resources without having to travel or be at the customer’s site. The core issue to avoid is downtime.

RMM helps Managed Service Providers (MSPs) manage their customers’ networks. With the increased hybrid workforce and geographical diversification of employees, this is especially beneficial for organizations. Not only can RMM monitor a company’s internal Local Area Network (LAN), but agents can also be installed on employees’ endpoint devices. The complete picture and security landscape can be encapsulated with a single solution.

What is RMM? – Image Credit: Teamviewer.com

Key benefits of RMM

There are many benefits to using an RMM solution. One very important and fundamental benefit of RMM is the transition from break-fix, or reactive solutioning, to a continuous monitoring model, or proactive troubleshooting. Instead of hopping in your car after a client’s network printer or two become unresponsive, you can receive an automated email (or similar) notification during the night and securely tunnel into their environment and at a minimum, diagnose the root cause. There’s a good chance you can correct the issue – offering the value of your services to the client.

Continuous monitoring model with RMM (Image Credit: Michael Reinders/Petri.com)

Here are some more benefits to RMM:

As stated above, issues are often resolved before clients even know there was a problem. This evidence can all be tracked and offered to the customer in report form on a routine basis.

Sophisticated and inclusive 24X7 monitoring ensures fast remediation to discovered issues.

Organization end-users enjoy a more reliable network, increased uptime, and less disruption to their modern, automated resolution topology.

Proactive maintenance gives a stable network and finds issues before they become more widespread and debilitating.

IT Pros, as part of MSPs, can scale quickly and near-effortlessly, regardless of their geographic and physical location.

What are the main features of RMM?

Let me offer a structured overview of the key features of an RMM platform.

Automated maintenance Scheduled patch management and software updates

Reduces manual effort and ensures consistent optimizations

Script automation and PowerShell scripting for routine tasks Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts Automated alerts for hardware failures, security threats, and performance issues

Continuous tracking of system and device health, performance, and uptime

Threshold-based notifications to enhance proactive troubleshooting

Security management End-to-end encryption and MFA

Cybersecurity mindset

Antivirus and firewall monitoring

Intrusion detection and packet inspection at the perimeter

RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) for secure administration Remote access and control Secure remote access to servers, IT assets, and mobile devices and computers to resolve detected issues

Remote software installation and maintenance

Greatly reduces travel time and on-site visits

Reporting and analytics Daily, weekly, and/or monthly/quarterly email reports of ‘The State of the Network’ for a customer’s leadership

Compliance, audit, and security reports with documentation

Analytics to forecast future trends and budgeting for new hardware Backup and recovery Automated data backups

Ensures business continuity and data immutability

Rapid recovery tools for DR

What categories should companies focus on when choosing an RMM tool?

There are a good number of RMM solutions available in the marketplace. How should your IT department and senior financial leadership decide on what tool is best? Let me go through the different categories of RMM products to help you make an informed and cost-conscious decision.

Security

Being aware of your customer’s security posture is vital, especially today. RMM software should proactively identify documented vulnerabilities and ease the road to patching and compliance.

Data privacy

Along with security principles, data privacy should be at the top of the list of resources and property to protect for enterprises. This builds trust and bolsters an MSP’s business relationship with its customers.

Scalability

As an MSP’s customer base grows, its RMM product portfolio should, by design, support strong growth and sustainability.

IT automation

As an MSP, automation is essential to stay up-to-date with modern technological advances. RMM software should be able to automate daily mundane tasks for their customers, improving their IT bottom line and allowing IT staff to focus on more project-based work.

Support

Because every customer network is different, RMM solutions should be platform-agnostic. It needs to inherently support a myriad of operating systems you’ll find in this space.

How does RMM work?

There are a few key design elements to a strong, robust RMM solution. Let’s go through each high-level piece and offer some details.

Agent installations

The first function of RMM is to install a lightweight agent on all client endpoints, including laptops, desktops, servers, IoT devices, etc. The agent collects data and communicates with the core RMM server/dashboard.

Although some RMM solutions utilize agentless monitoring like WMI (Windows Management Instrumentation), this is not recommended due to its legacy footprint and general insecurities.

Data collection and centralized management

The agent routinely checks system performance, network health, application performance, and security status and sends the data to a central dashboard. The dashboard (server) aggregates all of this data and stores it in its private database. This enhances overall IT operations and network management.

Notifications and alerts

The RMM software compares collected data against predefined thresholds and triggers alerts as necessary (a server’s CPU has been above 95% for more than 5 minutes…). IT teams can prioritize and respond to critical issues before users notice.

Remote access and troubleshooting

Most RMM tools offer remote desktop functionality and terminal access, negating the need to drive (or fly) to a customer just to replace a hard drive in a server or assist with an end user’s Outlook issues.

Identifying current trends and the future of RMM

With the steady diversification of employees’ work locations, the trends continue to report the need for a solution to protect all of these endpoints. RMM answers the call with its agent design. Install the agent on a laptop, and an employee can work from anywhere – always being monitored and protected from threats or performance degradation.

With global spend on IT services expected to reach $1.7 trillion this year (2025), it is essential that IT teams look to invest in areas like RMM to better serve their current and future customers.

How does RMM benefit MSPs?

RMM products have been a game-changer for MSPs for a few decades now. RMM enables them to deliver efficient, scalable, and profitable IT services to their customer base.

Here are the largest benefits:

Increased efficiency and reduced manual steps

Proactive IT management

Scalability and growth support

Improved profitability and client retention

Enhanced security and compliance

Competitive advantage

Summary of the best RMM solutions

Here is a concise table offering the best RMM solutions available today.

Comparison table: Top RMM solutions

RMM Solution Key Features Pricing Model Best For NinjaRMM User-friendly, strong automation, integrated ticketing Per-device, tiered plans Small to mid-sized MSPs ConnectWise Automate Powerful automation, deep integrations, customizable Per-node, scalable Large MSPs & enterprises Datto RMM Cloud-based, fast remote access, PSA integrations Per-tech or per-device Security-focused MSPs Atera All-in-one (RMM + PSA), pay-per-technician Flat-rate per tech Budget-conscious MSPs Syncro Unified RMM & PSA, scripting, invoicing Per-technician pricing MSPs wanting billing integration Kaseya VSA Advanced automation, IT documentation, compliance Per-device, volume discounts Enterprise & large MSPs Pulseway Mobile-first, real-time alerts, easy setup Per-device or per-server MSPs needing mobile management

Datto RMM – Image Credit: Datto.com

Thank you for reading my post on Remote Monitoring and Management. Please feel free to leave a question or comment below.