Microsoft 365 Copilot Actions Feature Simplifies Task Automation for Businesses

Key Takeaways: Microsoft 365 Copilot now supports customizable prompts to automate repetitive tasks.

Microsoft has introduced specialized agents for SharePoint and Planner, tailored to business needs.

A new Copilot Control System offering advanced data protection, management, and analytics tools for IT administrators.

Microsoft has announced new updates for Microsoft 365 Copilot at its Ignite conference this morning. With Copilot Actions, organizations can streamline workflows by automating repetitive tasks with simple, customizable prompts.

“For example, you can automatically receive a summary of your most important action items at the end of each workday; create an action to gather inputs from your team for a weekly newsletter you send each Thursday; or automate customer meeting prep with a recurring action that summarizes your last few interactions ahead of your next sync,” Microsoft explained.

Customers can automate these customizable prompt templates, which can be used on demand or triggered by specific events. Currently, the Copilot Actions feature is available in private preview for Microsoft 365 Copilot users. Additionally, Microsoft has enhanced Copilot Pages with new content creation capabilities, including multi-page support and rich artifacts.

Copilot Actions (Image Credit: Microsoft)

In Microsoft Teams, the Copilot AI assistant will allow users to analyze screen-shared content in meetings. This feature will be available in public preview in early 2025. Additionally, Copilot in Teams will let users summarize the content of files shared in 1:1 and group chats. Copilot file summaries will be available in preview for both Microsoft Teams desktop and mobile apps in early 2025.

In Microsoft PowerPoint, the Copilot AI assistant will allow users to translate entire presentations into one of 40 languages in January 2025. Later this month, Copilot in Outlook will help users schedule focus time or 1:1 meetings with colleagues, as well as draft a meeting agenda.

Agents in Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft has introduced new out-of-the-box agents in its Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant. Microsoft SharePoint customers will be able to create custom agents that are tailored to specific SharePoint files, folders, or sites that support common business processes. These include the employee self-service agent, facilitator agent, interpreter agent, and project manager agent.

These agents can be configured to take real-time meeting notes during Microsoft Teams meetings. In Microsoft Planner, these agents help users automate project management tasks within an organization.

Create agents in SharePoint (Image Credit: Microsoft)

New features and tools for IT administrators

Finally, Microsoft has introduced a new Copilot Control System that provides data protection, management controls, and reporting capabilities for administrators. The Copilot AI assistant is getting a new integration with the Microsoft 365 Administration Centers (MAC), which should help IT admins analyze Microsoft 365 usage and trends. Copilot in MAC is currently available in private preview, and will become generally available in 2025.