Microsoft announced today several updates coming to Microsoft Teams at its Ignite 2024 conference. The company detailed new meetings features to enhance collaboration and the integration of Storyline in Microsoft Teams.

Starting this month, the meeting transcription feature in Teams will add support for multilingual meetings to facilitate collaboration among global teams. Once enabled, the attendees will be able to choose from 51 spoken and 31 translation languages. The live translated captions and transcripts will add translation support for multilingual meetings.

The intelligent meeting recap will be available in the language that users selected for translation during the Teams meeting. Users will be able to change the language of the recap from the Recap tab in Microsoft Teams.

The new meetings features are currently available in private preview for commercial customers. These capabilities will become generally available for the Microsoft Teams desktop, web, and mobile clients in 2025.

Storyline in Microsoft Teams

Last but not least, Microsoft announced that a Viva Engage-like Storyline feature will be available soon for Microsoft Teams. “Storyline in Microsoft Teams will simplify the ways that leaders and employees share and connect with colleagues across the company, increasing visibility and engagement. Employee communications are often scattered across multiple places, leading to frustration, delays and overload,” Microsoft explained.

It will allow employees to receive updates and notifications from leaders as well as discover content shared within the organization. They can also share their own ideas and viewpoints directly within Microsoft Teams. Microsoft plans to roll out this new Storyline integration in preview in early 2025.

In related news, Microsoft 365 Copilot is getting a new Copilot Actions feature that allows IT admins to automate repetitive tasks. Microsoft has announced the general availability of agents in SharePoint, and you can find more details in our separate post.