Microsoft will add support for background calendar notifications to its new Outlook for Windows client this month. The company announced on the Microsoft 365 admin center that this new feature will let users receive desktop alerts for upcoming events, even when the app is closed.

Currently, Microsoft Teams users must keep the new Outlook for Windows client open to receive Calendar notifications. If the app isn’t launched, they won’t get alerts for upcoming events or meetings.

With this release, Microsoft Outlook users will need to click on the notification to view the details of the Calendar event. This feature will help to ensure that users don’t miss any important meetings or appointments.

How to enable background Calendar notifications in the new Outlook for Windows client?

To enable background Calendar notifications, Microsoft Outlook users will need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Click the gear icon available in the top right corner to open Settings.

icon available in the top right corner to open Settings. Select Notifications , expand the “Notifications in Outlook” section, and turn on “ Send notifications when Outlook is closed .”

, expand the “Notifications in Outlook” section, and turn on “ .” Navigate to the Notify me about section, expand the Calendar option and then select Desktop. Click the Save button to apply the changes.

Background calendar notifications (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Once enabled, users will need to open the Settings app in Windows 11. Select System > Notifications, click the Outlook (new) option and then enable the Show notification banners toggle. In Windows 11 Settings, find the Installed apps option and then search for Outlook. Click the three-dot menu next to Outlook (new) and select Advanced options > Let this app run in background > Always.

The new background Calendar notifications will start rolling out to all users of the new Outlook for Windows client. This feature will be enabled by default, and it will become generally available to all commercial customers by early February.