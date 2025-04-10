Key Takeaways: A bug is preventing some Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025 users from logging in using Windows Hello.

The issue primarily impacts systems with certain security features enabled.

Microsoft is working on a permanent fix and has provided a temporary workaround.

Microsoft is currently investigating a newly discovered bug with Windows Hello in Windows 11. The company confirmed that this issue may block users from logging in with facial recognition after installing the April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates.

Windows Hello is an authentication feature that first launched with Windows 10 back in 2015. It allows users to sign in to their devices, apps, and networks using facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or a PIN. Windows Hello enhances security by ensuring that their biometric data is stored locally on the device to protect users’ sensitive information from potential breaches.

According to Microsoft, this problem currently affects a subset of devices where either System Guard Secure Launch or Dynamic Root of Trust for Measurement (DRTM) is enabled on Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025 machines. This issue is caused by the KB5055523 update released on April 8.

“After installing this update and performing a Push button reset or Reset this PC from Settings > System > Recovery and selecting Keep my Files and Local install, some users might be unable to login to their Windows services using Windows Hello facial recognition or PIN. Users might observe a Windows Hello message saying ‘Something happened and your PIN isn’t available. Click to set up your PIN again’ or ‘Sorry something went wrong with face setup,'” Microsoft explained.

How to fix Windows Hello login issues on Windows 11

Microsoft engineers are actively working on a permanent fix for the Windows Hello authentication issue, which will be released in a future update. In the meantime, the company has shared a temporary workaround to help affected users regain access. To resolve the issue, follow these steps:

To log in using PIN, follow the “Set my PIN” prompt on the logon screen to re-enroll into Windows Hello. To use Face Logon, re-enroll in Windows Hello Facial recognition by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Facial recognition (Windows Hello), and selecting Set up. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Microsoft released the KB5055523 update to address several vulnerabilities in Windows 11 and Server 2025. One of the critical vulnerabilities fixed by this update is CVE-2025-29824, a zero-day elevation of privilege vulnerability in the Windows Common Log File System (CLFS) driver.

Last month, Microsoft confirmed a new bug that caused Remote Desktop sessions to freeze on Windows Server machines. Users might notice that this issue causes mouse and keyboard to become unresponsive within the session.