Microsoft's April 2025 Patch Tuesday update brings critical patches for Windows 11 and 10 PCs.
Published: Apr 08, 2025
Key Takeaways:
Microsoft released the April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 yesterday. This month, Microsoft fixed more than 120 security vulnerabilities, with one of them already being exploited by attackers.
On the quality and experience updates front, Microsoft released a new patch (KB5055523) for Windows 11 version 24H2. The latest update addresses issues affecting machine password rotation in the Identity Update Manager certificate/Pre-Bootstrapping Key Initialization path, particularly when using Kerberos and Credential Guard.
Among the 124 security vulnerabilities addressed with the April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, 11 are rated Critical, two are rated Low, and the rest are rated Important in severity. Here are the most important patches you should know about this month:
Here’s the full list of patches Microsoft released this month:
|Product
|Impact
|Max Severity
|Article
|Download
|Details
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5055518
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27736
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5055518
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27736
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055523
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055523
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055527
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055528
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055528
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055523
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055518
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055518
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27735
|Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows Server 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055523
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055518
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055528
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055528
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27732
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055557
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055557
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055581
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2012
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055581
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055561
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055570
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055561
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055570
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055609
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055596
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055609
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055596
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055609
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055596
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055609
|Monthly Rollup
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055596
|Security Only
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055521
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2016
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055521
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055521
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5055521
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27481
|Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5055526
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Server 2022
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5055526
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5055519
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows Server 2019
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|5055519
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27480
|Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055518
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27484
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 version 17.10
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29802
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 version 17.8
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29802
|Microsoft AutoUpdate for Mac
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|MAU
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29800
|SQL Server Management Studio 20.2
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29803
|VSTA 2019 SDK
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29803
|VSTA 2022 SDK
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29803
|Visual Studio Tools for Applications (VSTA) 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29803
|Visual Studio Tools for Applications (VSTA) 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29803
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055519
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27484
|Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055519
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27484
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 version 17.13
|Denial of Service
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26682
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 version 17.12
|Denial of Service
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26682
|ASP.NET Core 8.0
|Denial of Service
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26682
|Visual Studio Code
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-20570
|ASP.NET Core 9.0
|Denial of Service
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26682
|Windows Admin Center
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29819
|Windows Admin Center in Azure Portal
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29819
|Microsoft Word 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002702
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Word 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002702
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002700
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002573
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002700
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002573
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2024
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 for 64-bit editions
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2024 for 32-bit editions
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 for 32-bit editions
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 for 64-bit editions
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Microsoft Office LTSC for Mac 2021
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise for 64-bit Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise for 32-bit Systems
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office 2019 for 64-bit editions
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Microsoft Office 2019 for 32-bit editions
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Click to Run
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29816
|Remote Desktop client for Windows Desktop
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27487
|Windows App Client for Windows Desktop
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27487
|Microsoft Access 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002701
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Outlook for Android
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29805
|Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2012
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5055515
|IE Cumulative
|CVE-2025-27737
|Azure Stack HCI OS 23H2
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27489
|Azure Stack HCI OS 22H2
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5055526
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27489
|Microsoft Access 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002701
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002588
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002703
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002588
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002703
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002704
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft Excel 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002704
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002691
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Office Online Server
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002699
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26642
|Azure Local Cluster
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26628
|Microsoft OneNote 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002622
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft OneNote 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|5002622
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft OneNote for Mac
|Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29822
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002702
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002702
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002692
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002682
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29820
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central 2025 Wave 1 – Update 26.0
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29821
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central 2024 Wave 2 – Update 25.6
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5056718
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29821
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central 2023 Wave 2 – Update 23.18
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5056716
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29821
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Wave 1 2024 – Update 24.12
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|5056717
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29821
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002705
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-29794
|System Center Operations Manager 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Operations Manager 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Operations Manager 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Service Manager 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Service Manager 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Service Manager 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Orchestrator 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Orchestrator 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Orchestrator 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Data Protection Manager 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Data Protection Manager 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Data Protection Manager 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2025
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2019
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2022
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2025-27743
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002680
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27747
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|4484432
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27746
|Microsoft Office 2016 (32-bit edition)
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|4484432
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27746
|SharePoint Server Subscription Edition Language Pack
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|5002680
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27746
|Microsoft Office 2016 (64-bit edition)
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|5002669
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-27744
|Microsoft Office for Universal
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26687
|Microsoft Office for Android
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|Release Notes
|Security Update
|CVE-2025-26687
Microsoft has introduced several new features in Windows 11 version 24H2, including an AI-powered Windows Search, improved Voice Access, and enhanced Live Captions for Copilot+ PCs. Additional updates include new Top Cards in the Settings app, a taskbar emoji icon, and a gamepad layout for the touch keyboard. EU-based users also now have the option to add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets.
For Windows 10, Microsoft has released a couple of bug fixes for PCs running Windows 10 version 22H2. It’s important to note that Microsoft will drop support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and organizations will need to pay for Extended Security Updates.
Organizations looking to deploy this month’s patches should conduct thorough testing before deploying them widely on production systems. That said, applying the patches widely shouldn’t be delayed longer than necessary as hackers start to work out how to weaponize newly reported vulnerabilities.
A best practice is to make sure you have backed up systems before applying updates. Every month, users experience issues with Windows updates that lead to systems not booting, application and hardware compatibility issues, or even data loss in extreme cases.
There are backup tools built into Windows and Windows Server that you can use to restore systems in the event a patch causes a problem. The backup features in Windows can be used to restore an entire system or files and folders on a granular basis.