Microsoft’s Defender for Identity now supports integration with popular Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, allowing better oversight of accounts with elevated permissions. This update helps organizations to enhance detection and response capabilities for privileged identities.

Microsoft Defender for Identity is a cloud-based security tool that helps organizations protect their identities by monitoring and analyzing user activities and behaviors. It offers integration with on-premises Active Directory and cloud environments to investigate advanced threats, compromised identities, and malicious actions.

What is a PAM solution?

Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a security solution that focuses on monitoring and controlling access to critical systems and sensitive information by users with elevated permissions. It involves implementing policies, tools, and technologies to ensure that privileged accounts are used securely and responsibly to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and potential breaches.

“When integrated with a PAM solution, Microsoft Defender for Identity can detect and investigate suspicious activity involving privileged accounts—such as abnormal sign-ins or privilege escalation attempts. The integration combines PAM’s access controls with Defender for Identity’s behavioral analytics for enhanced threat detection and containment,” Microsoft explained.

Currently, Microsoft Defender for Identity offers integration with various leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) vendors, including CyberArk, Delinea, and BeyondTrust. The Microsoft 365 Defender partner catalog now includes dedicated integrations for each of these PAM partners. It should provide streamlined onboarding and improved visibility into identity security across hybrid environments.

When administrators enable PAM integration, Microsoft Defender for Identity automatically tags identities managed by the connected PAM solution. These tags provide valuable context during security investigations, making it easier to track and analyze activities linked to privileged accounts.

Additionally, IT admins can initiate password resets for high-risk privileged accounts directly from the Defender for Identity console. This process uses the integrated PAM system to carry out the reset securely and efficiently.