Key Takeaways: Cayosoft debuts a free threat detection tool for Microsoft AD and Entra ID.

It offers real-time alerts and unlimited monitoring for identity security.

It aims to simplify protection against ransomware and insider threats.

Cayosoft has launched Guardian Protector, a free, always-on threat detection tool built to secure Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID. This tool offers real-time alerts and unlimited monitoring, and it allows IT teams to detect and stop identity-based attacks proactively, without straining their budgets.

Specifically, Cayosoft highlighted the growing vulnerability of hybrid identity systems (such as Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID) to cyber threats like ransomware and insider attacks. Traditional security tools often lack real-time monitoring or are cost-prohibitive, which leaves critical gaps in threat detection.

Cayosoft Guardian Protector is a free solution for modern identity threats

Guardian Protector addresses the growing security challenges in hybrid identity environments by giving organizations a proactive way to detect and respond to threats targeting Active Directory and Entra ID. As attack surfaces grow, this new tool helps fill the gap by allowing IT teams to retain control and visibility over identity changes. This supports both compliance and security efforts, without adding cost or complexity.

“Active Directory and Entra ID are the backbone of business operations, and still one of the most under-protected attack surfaces,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO at Cayosoft. “Cayosoft Guardian Protector changes that. For the first time, every organization, no matter the size, can get free, real-time protection against identity threats. No licenses. No quotas. Just continuous defense and real-time alerts.”

Continuous visibility across Microsoft services

Guardian Protector offers instant detection of suspicious identity changes, such as unauthorized privilege escalations or the activation of dormant accounts. It ensures comprehensive visibility across Microsoft services, which allows IT teams to monitor identity-related activity in environments like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Intune, and Exchange Online. It works without any restrictions and provides unlimited monitoring to help organizations block potential threats.

To get started, administrators can download the Cayosoft Guardian Protector tool for free by visiting the official download page. Cayosoft has also launched a dedicated Reddit community to support IT professionals working with identity security. Moreover, the company has introduced a Threat Directory that provides regularly updated insights into identity-based attacks and effective detection strategies.

Disclosure: Petri Media is a subsidury of Cayosoft.