Key Takeaways: Microsoft issues an urgent out-of-band update for Windows 11 and 10.

A recent Patch Tuesday caused failures in system reset and recovery tools.

Some users also report unexpected storage and update installation issues.

Microsoft has rolled out a new out-of-band (OOB) update for Windows 11 and Windows 10. This emergency patch aims to fix a critical bug that broke reset and recovery tools after the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates.

Microsoft acknowledged this issue on its Windows release health dashboard on August 18. This new bug triggers when customers attempt to use Windows recovery tools to reset or recover their PCs. It specifically breaks key recovery and reset functions, including Reset my PC, Fix problems using Windows Update, and RemoteWipe CSP.

“Microsoft has identified an issue where some attempts to reset or recover Windows devices might fail. This issue is observed after installing the August 2025 Windows security update on some client versions of Windows,” Microsoft explained.

According to Microsoft, this issue affects Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2 as well as Windows 10. However, it doesn’t impact Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server.

How to install the fix for the Windows reset and recovery bug?

Microsoft has released an out-of-band (OOB) patch to fix the issue on affected Windows 11 and 10 devices. The company advises IT administrators to install the update across their systems, but notes that users not experiencing the problem don’t need to apply it.

Microsoft notes that this optional update is available to download through Windows Update and Windows Update for Business. Customers can also choose to install it manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

The August 2025 Windows security update has caused more than just recovery failures. Microsoft confirmed installation problems with Windows Server Update Services, while some users reported disappearing SSDs after installing the August 2025 Windows security update.