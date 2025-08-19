Key Takeaways: Latest Windows update triggers unexpected SSD and HDD issues.

Drives may disappear during large data transfers.

Microsoft hasn’t acknowledged the problem yet.

Microsoft’s newest Windows security update is unexpectedly causing problems for SSD storage, with reports linking the issue to last week’s KB5063878 patch. The bug has left Windows 11 users facing drive errors and potential data loss.

According to X user Nekorusukii (@Necoru_cat), the latest Microsoft Defender update introduces a bug causing some storage drives to disappear. This issue occurs during large data transfers, typically over 50GB, when the drive is more than 60% full. The SSD bug affects PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2.

The X user mentioned that the bug seems to affect Phison NAND controllers in particular. However, Reddit reports suggest the problem extends to multiple SSD brands and models, such as the Adata SP580, and may even impact some hard drives (HDDs).

“We understand the disruption this may have caused and promptly engaged industry stakeholders. We are steadfast in our commitment to product integrity and the success of our partners and end users. At this time, the controllers that may have been affected are under review and we are working with partners. We will continue to provide updates and advisories to partners who may have been impacted to provide support and ensure any applicable remediation,” Phison said in a statement to Tom’s Hardware.

Microsoft yet to address the Windows 11 SSD bug

Users have observed that the problem can happen randomly, and it’s not necessarily tied to sleep mode or specific system events. Moreover, the affected SSDs disappear from File Explorer, Device Manager, and even BIOS. Some drives do not reappear even after a system reboot, which makes data recovery difficult or impossible.

As of this writing, Microsoft has yet to acknowledge this issue in the latest Windows security patch. In the meantime, users are advised to pause updates and back up important data to avoid potential loss.

In related news, Microsoft has recently fixed a bug that caused Windows updates to fail when installed from a network share using the Windows Update Standalone Installer (WUSA). This issue affected users running Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.