Key Takeaways: Microsoft Entra now supports cross-cloud synchronization in public preview.

The feature streamlines user identity management across multiple cloud environments.

Admins must manually enable and configure it using Entra tools and APIs.

Microsoft has rolled out cross-cloud synchronization in public preview for Entra customers. This new feature simplifies user lifecycle operations across multiple Microsoft cloud environments, enhancing consistency, security, and administrative efficiency.

This cross-cloud synchronization feature allows administrators to automatically manage user identities (such as creating, updating, or deleting accounts) across different Microsoft cloud environments. It helps to ensure consistency and efficiency in user management when operating across multiple cloud regions, while also maintaining security and compliance standards.

Currently, the cross-cloud synchronization feature is disabled by default, and administrators will need to configure it through the Microsoft Entra admin center, PowerShell, and Microsoft Graph API.

“There is no impact to your tenant unless you choose to enable this feature. Cross-cloud synchronization is opt-in and can be configured based on your organization’s needs. It provides a more efficient way to manage users across multiple Microsoft cloud environments,” the company explained in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Licensing requirements for cross-cloud synchronization

The cross-cloud synchronization feature requires organizations to have a Microsoft Entra ID Governance/Microsoft Entra Suite license for each user in the source tenant that is being synchronized across clouds. However, keep in mind that this subscription is an add-on to Microsoft Entra ID P1 or P2. Moreover, administrators can use Provisioning/Audit logs in Microsoft Entra to gain visibility into provisioning activity.

Microsoft plans to make this new cross-cloud synchronization feature generally available in September. The company has also published guidance to help IT admins configure this setting within their tenants.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced several updates to help organizations ahead of emerging threats in the AI era. The new Conditional Access Optimization agent is designed to let customers strengthen their Conditional Access policies using AI-powered insights from Microsoft Security Copilot. Microsoft also released Entra ID Governance capabilities in public preview for Security Copilot integration in Entra.