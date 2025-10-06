Key Takeaways: Microsoft will add new Secure Score actions to boost identity threat detection.

This new feature will enhance Defender for Identity with smarter posture recommendations.

The general release of this update is expected in November 2025.

Microsoft is preparing to enhance its Defender for Identity solution with new Secure Score improvement actions that help organizations detect and reduce identity-related risks more effectively. The upgraded security features will roll out in preview later this month to organizations using Microsoft Defender for Identity sensors.

Microsoft Secure Score is a tool within Microsoft 365 that helps organizations assess and improve their security posture. It provides a numerical score based on the implementation of recommended security controls across Microsoft services like Entra ID, Exchange Online, and Microsoft Defender. Organizations can identify potential vulnerabilities, prioritize actions to strengthen their defenses, and track progress over time toward a more secure environment.

“To improve the accuracy of Microsoft Secure Score and better reflect your organization’s security posture, we’re updating the improvement actions related to Microsoft Defender for Identity. This update introduces new posture recommendations that will appear as Secure Score improvement actions, helping you identify and remediate potential identity risks more effectively,” the company explained on the Microsoft 365 admin center.

According to Microsoft, the new Secure Score improvement actions will be added automatically to Microsoft Defender for Identity. These include identifying privileged service accounts, removing stale AD accounts, and disabling Entra Seamless SSO.

How to prepare your organization for this update?

Microsoft notes that the new Secure Score improvement actions will be available in public preview to all commercial customers in mid-November 2025. The company expects to make this feature generally available in late November 2025.

Microsoft advises organizations to review their current configurations and notify identity and security teams. Enterprise admins should regularly review Secure Score improvement actions to stay informed of new recommendations.