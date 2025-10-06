Key Takeaways: ENISA reports a sharp rise in cyberattacks targeting EU governments and critical infrastructure.

Hacktivism and state-sponsored operations are reshaping Europe’s cyberthreat landscape.

ENISA urges stronger defenses, from MFA to DDoS protection and vulnerability management.

Europe is facing a digital battleground as a surge of sophisticated cyberattacks targets its governments and critical infrastructure. ENISA’s latest report warns that state-sponsored hackers and politically motivated hacktivists are escalating their campaigns.

According to the new ENISA Threat Landscape report, state-sponsored threat actors are increasingly targeting EU organizations. This study highlighted that government institutions, healthcare systems, energy providers, and financial services are among the most frequently attacked. Threat actors aim to disrupt essential operations, steal sensitive data, and exploit system vulnerabilities for financial or political gain.

Hacktivism dominates Europe’s cyberthreat landscape

Hacktivism has emerged as a significant force in the EU’s cyberthreat landscape, accounting for around 80 percent of reported incidents. Hacktivism is a form of cyberattack driven by political or social motives, where individuals or groups target organizations or governments to promote their cause or protest against perceived injustices. However, only 2 percent of hacktivism incidents caused service disruption.

Additionally, phishing remains the most common gateway for cyber intrusions, which is responsible for around 60% of initial breaches. Techniques like vishing (voice phishing), malspam (malicious spam emails), and malvertising (malicious online ads) are frequently used to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or downloading harmful software.

Vulnerability exploitation continues to be another common attack vector for cyber attackers, who take advantage of outdated software, misconfigured systems, and unpatched flaws to gain unauthorized access. ENISA highlights that these weaknesses, if left unaddressed, can serve as gateways for deeper infiltration and more damaging attacks.

DDoS attacks have become the most frequent type of cyber incident in the EU, which make up 77% of reported cases. ENISA mentioned a growing overlap between threat actors, as state-aligned groups increasingly adopt hacktivist tactics and tools.

How to strengthen cyber defenses?

Organizations should implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) across all systems, and conduct regular employee training to recognize phishing, vishing, and malvertising attempts. Moreover, administrators can reduce the risk of exploitation by regularly scanning systems for vulnerabilities and prioritizing patching critical and high-risk flaws.

Additionally, it’s highly recommended to deploy traffic filtering and rate-limiting solutions and use cloud-based DDoS mitigation services to absorb large-scale DDoS attacks. They should also monitor software dependencies (especially open-source components) to block supply chain attacks.

Lastly, organizations should monitor digital channels for signs of coordinated manipulation to counter hacktivism. They must also build layered defenses, create robust backup and recovery systems, and conduct regular cybersecurity audits and penetration testing.