Key Takeaways: A bug in Microsoft Intune is causing enterprise users to receive unexpected upgrade offers to Windows 11.

Microsoft is deploying a targeted code fix to address the problem.

Microsoft is advising IT admins to manually roll back affected devices.

Microsoft is investigating a newly discovered bug that’s prompting unexpected Windows 11 upgrade offers for some enterprise users due to an issue with Microsoft Intune. The company has acknowledged the issue on the Microsoft 365 admin center and is actively deploying a code fix to affected devices.

Microsoft Intune is a cloud-based endpoint management solution designed to help organizations manage and secure devices, apps, and user access across various platforms. It allows administrators to implement policies for device configuration, compliance, and security. This capability helps to ensure that both organization-owned and personal devices can securely access corporate resources.

According to Bleeping Computer, Microsoft has issued an advisory warning that some users are receiving Windows 11 upgrade offers, even though their devices are set to block these updates through Microsoft Intune. The company explained that a recent service change exposed a “latest code issue” that is now affecting enterprise customers.

How IT admins can handle the Windows 11 upgrade issue

Microsoft is actively rolling out a targeted code fix to resolve the issue in enterprise environments. In the meantime, the company advises IT administrators to manually roll back affected devices to the correct version of Windows 10. It also recommends pausing all Windows feature updates until the Intune fix is fully deployed.

It’s still unclear how some Windows machines were accidentally upgraded to Windows 11. Microsoft Intune manages device policies, including when and how software and hardware updates are applied. It’s recommended to first test the process on a small group of systems before rolling back the upgrade across all devices.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Windows devices have been upgraded without user consent. In November 2024, Microsoft accidentally released Windows Server 2025 as a security update, which led to its automatic installation on machines running Windows Server 2019 and 2022 through patch management services. The unintended upgrade resulted in several issues, including compatibility problems.