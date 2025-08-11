Microsoft Wants a More Secure Windows – But You’ll Need to Upgrade Hardware

Microsoft Vice President of Enterprise and OS Security, David Weston, imagines what Windows might look like in 2030—a year he frames as a convergence point for several transformative technologies:

General Artificial Intelligence (GAI)

Quantum computing

Ambient computing

His vision is ambitious, but it’s also a clear signal that Microsoft wants customers to upgrade both their software and hardware more frequently.

AI as a security equalizer for SMBs

One of the points Weston makes is that AI could democratize enterprise-grade security. Today, advanced threat hunting and real-time analysis are typically reserved for organizations with large, dedicated security teams. In the future, AI could perform these functions automatically, giving small and mid-sized businesses the same defensive capabilities as Fortune 500 companies.

That democratization hinges on automation: letting AI handle the complex, continuous monitoring tasks that are too resource-intensive for smaller IT teams. He believes that AI will help take the drudgery out of tasks like patching and operating system deployment, leaving more time for IT staff to concentrate on what’s important.

Windows 11 is quantum-ready, today

Weston also touched on quantum computing’s looming impact on security. Quantum computing–ready encryption, he says, is already built into Windows 11. I.e. there are encryption standards in Windows 11 today that can’t be easily cracked by quantum computing. These post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms, ML-KEM and ML-DSA, are currently available to Windows Insiders as part of the Cryptography API. And state actors are already cracking military grade encryption using quantum computing.

Microsoft even looks set to upgrade Active Directory (AD) Certificate Services to use a certification authority (CA) certificate based on PQC algorithms, like ML-DSA. Microsoft plans to roll out support for:

Certificate Enrollment Policy (CEP)

Certificate Enrollment Services (CES)

Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)

Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) responder

The message here is unmistakable: when quantum systems become more accessible—possibly this decade—the security landscape will shift dramatically, and outdated hardware and software will become instant liabilities.

The takeaway? Keep upgrading. Often.

Memory safety and Rust in the Kernel

Weston also reiterated the industry’s long-standing memory safety challenge, noting that roughly 70–75% of Windows security patches address memory-related vulnerabilities. Microsoft’s increasing use of Rust—a memory-safe language—in the Windows kernel is one way the company hopes to reduce this attack surface over time.

Rust gives you the control of C++ with the safety of a high-level language.

Hardware and software: The upgrade push

Although framed as a future vision, Weston’s presentation carried an unmistakable sales message. Many of the advanced security features in Windows 11 require modern hardware—TPM 2.0 chips, Microsoft’s Pluton processor, and, for some Copilot+ features, an NPU. Weston didn’t give a specific refresh cycle target, but his emphasis suggested Microsoft would prefer organizations move from a five-year cycle to something speedier.

This faster cadence would, in theory, ensure access to the latest security enhancements while also helping Microsoft maintain a more modern, consistent hardware baseline across its user base.

A vision with caveats

The reliance on modern chips, Pluton processors, and dedicated security hardware means that staying secure in Microsoft’s future will require frequent—and potentially costly—hardware refreshes.

Costly not only for organizations but potentially the environment too. Not only is AI and the large amount of computing power it requires causing some alarm but if businesses need to refresh hardware more rapidly, it could add to waste contributing to global warming. Especially if organizations don’t take advantage of recycling programs, like those offered by HP and Dell. Although newer mobile devices, like PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X CPUs and NPUs, are more efficient than those available just a few years ago.

Weston’s message is clear—security in the Windows of the future won’t be an optional add-on, but a foundational layer of the OS. The price of admission, however, will be keeping pace with Microsoft’s hardware and software upgrade cycle. Still, Weston’s 2030 Windows future paints a picture of an operating system that’s smarter, more secure, and more context-aware—provided you’re running it on the latest hardware.