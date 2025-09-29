Key Takeaways: Microsoft launches a new AI-powered SharePoint Knowledge Agent in public preview.

The tool enhances SharePoint content with structure, metadata, and automation.

It integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot to boost search, summaries, and workflows.

Microsoft has rolled out the public preview of its new SharePoint Knowledge Agent, an AI-powered assistant built to transform content management for commercial customers. The tool is designed to enrich, organize, and maintain SharePoint content automatically, and it makes information more accessible across Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s new SharePoint Knowledge Agent enhances pages and files by adding structure and metadata, which makes them more accessible and useful when working with Microsoft 365 Copilot. This ensures that users can quickly find relevant information, generate summaries, and streamline workflows.

“Knowledge Agent, launching in Public Preview today, delivers a new wave of AI-powered features in SharePoint designed to streamline content management and boost Copilot capabilities. These new features blend curated organizational knowledge with advanced AI, transforming SharePoint into a dynamic, intelligent knowledge hub that gives your organization a competitive edge. It enriches, organizes, and structures your content so Copilot and agents can drive real business impact, not just deliver answers,” Microsoft explained.

How does the Knowledge Agent work in SharePoint?

To use the SharePoint Knowledge Agent, users simply click the floating agent button that appears on eligible SharePoint pages. From there, they can access AI-powered tools to enrich content (such as generating summaries, tagging metadata, and organizing files) that make the site more structured and ready for Microsoft 365 Copilot.

In real-world settings, the SharePoint Knowledge Agent is tailored to meet the needs of different departments by automating and enhancing content workflows. IT and project teams use it to identify broken links, outdated pages, and missing content based on user activity. Moreover, HR departments rely on it to tag policies with review dates and categories, which helps streamline audits and reduce compliance risks. Legal teams can also leverage this agent to classify documents, extract key clauses, and route flagged files for review.

Additionally, communications and marketing teams use the agent to quickly turn ideas into branded pages with images and templates. Sales teams also use this agent to instantly find technical answers from product documentation and contracts.

Knowledge Agent (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Licensing and availability

Microsoft’s new SharePoint Knowledge Agent is currently available in public preview for customers with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Administrators can enable the SharePoint Knowledge Agent at the tenant level by following specific steps, with the ability to exclude individual sites if needed.

Starting on November 1, site-level opt-in will also be available, which will allow organizations to roll out the feature gradually. Microsoft expects to make this new Knowledge Agent generally available for all commercial customers in early 2026.