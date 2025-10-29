Key Takeaways: A major outage has disrupted Microsoft’s key cloud services.

The company traced the issue to a configuration error within its Azure network.

The disruption follows a recent AWS outage,.

If you’re struggling to sign in to Microsoft’s services this morning, you’re not alone. Indeed, a widespread outage has taken down Azure, Microsoft 365, and several other cloud platforms as the company races to restore access.

According to Microsoft, the major outage affected Microsoft’s cloud services starting around 12:00 P.M. ET. This issue appears to be impacting several services, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 apps (such as Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive), Microsoft Intune, and other systems relying on Azure infrastructure.

What caused the global Microsoft Azure outage?

Microsoft traced the outage to an accidental configuration change within its Azure global edge network, specifically in the Azure Front Door content delivery system. This misconfiguration disrupted connectivity across multiple dependent services, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Entra. In response, Microsoft engineers quickly began rerouting network traffic, applying configuration corrections, and activating backup routes to restore normal operations.

“We have pushed our ‘last known good’ configuration, and customers may begin to see initial signs of recovery. We are currently recovering nodes and routing traffic through healthy nodes, and as we make progress in this workstream, customers will continue to see improvement. Customer configuration changes will remain temporarily blocked while we continue mitigation efforts. We will notify customers once this block has been lifted,” Microsoft explained on the Azure Status portal.

(Image credit: Down Detector)

Global impact on users and businesses

This Azure outage has a widespread impact that disrupted services for users and businesses across multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia. It has caused downtime for organizations that rely on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure for daily operations. Reports from outage tracking platforms indicated tens of thousands of users experiencing issues.

“At this stage, we anticipate full mitigation within the next four hours as we continue to recover nodes. We will provide another update on our progress within two hours, or sooner if warranted. Although we are seeing signs of recovery and have an estimated timeline, customers may also consider implementing failover strategies using Azure Traffic Manager to redirect traffic from Azure Front Door to their origin servers as an interim measure,” Microsoft added.

The Azure disruption follows a major AWS outage that recently affected several high-profile platforms such as Slack, ChatGPT, Zoom, Canva, and Snapchat. For Microsoft, the timing is particularly unfortunate, as the Azure outage occurred just hours before the company’s FY 2026 Q1 earnings report.

Update: October 30, 2025 [2:03 AM ET]: This massive Microsoft outage that lasted for over 8 hours is finally over. “We’ve identified the cause of the issue and subsequently reverted it. We have confirmed with customers and internal testing that the issue is fully resolved. More details can be found at MO1181501 and CP1181486,” Microsoft said in an update on X.