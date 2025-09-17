Key Takeaways: Microsoft expands Windows 365 Boot with new features to enhance flexibility and reliability.

Updates include improved troubleshooting, faster connections, and region failover.

Enhancements aim to simplify Cloud PC access and management for hybrid work.

Microsoft has announced several new capabilities for its Windows 365 Boot service. This release brings support for direct access to the Connection Center, improved troubleshooting tools, cross-region disaster recovery, and more.

What is Windows 365 Boot?

Windows 365 Boot is a feature that allows users to log directly into their Cloud PC from a physical Windows 11 device. It’s designed for both shared and dedicated device scenarios, and simplifies access to virtual desktops by integrating with tools like Microsoft Intune for configuration and branding.

Microsoft highlighted that Windows 365 Boot now offers direct access to the Windows 365 Connection Center. This feature allows users with multiple cloud PCs to choose their preferred option during the boot process and manage other configurations.

The Connection Center upon logon (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Additionally, the latest update brings an enhanced troubleshooting and diagnostics experience. When an error occurs, users can click the Cancel button to immediately access the Connection Center in order to troubleshoot their Cloud PCs. Microsoft has also introduced a streamlined connection experience to minimize delays and disconnections.

Cross-Region Disaster Recovery capabilities

Microsoft has added a new built-in cross-region disaster recovery experience, which allows users to connect to their Windows 365 Cloud PCs from any region. When a regional outage occurs, users can quickly switch to a backup Cloud PC located in another location to ensure continued access and minimal disruption. However, this feature requires a Windows 365 Cross-Region Disaster Recovery license. Microsoft has also introduced a new feature that enables customers to customize display settings through the Windows 365 Boot Settings app.

Built-in Cross Region Disaster Recovery in the Connection Center (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has just started rolling out these new capabilities to Windows 365 Boot customers, which are expected to hit general availability within the next two months. Keep in mind that Windows 365 Boot requires Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise endpoints, a Windows 365 license, and administrator rights for Microsoft Intune, and you can find more details on this support page.