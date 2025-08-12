Key Takeaways: Microsoft launches Windows 365 Reserve in limited public preview for commercial users.

Service offers temporary, secure Cloud PCs to minimize downtime during device disruptions.

Integrated with Microsoft Intune for streamlined management and enhanced security.

Microsoft is tackling one of the biggest workplace productivity killers—unexpected device failures. With the limited public preview of Windows 365 Reserve, employees can instantly switch to a secure Cloud PC and continue working when their primary devices are unavailable.

Windows 365 Reserve addresses the challenge of maintaining employee productivity during unexpected device outages or disruptions. It provides temporary, secure access to a pre-configured Cloud PC, allowing users to continue working from any device while IT teams manage recovery. This solution ensures business continuity without requiring permanent infrastructure changes or incurring additional long-term licensing costs.

“Even a single device failure can ripple across an organization—halting productivity, delaying deliverables, and straining IT teams. Multiply that disruption across thousands of employees, and the impact becomes massive. Exacerbated by cyberattacks, the cost of employee and device downtime is no longer theoretical—it’s a business-critical concern,” Microsoft explained.

Microsoft says that Windows 365 Reserve will provide enterprise customers with up to ten days of a preconfigured cloud PC per year. Users can connect to their Cloud PCs from any device through the Windows App or a web browser.

The end-user experience (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Streamlined IT management through Microsoft Intune

Windows 365 Reserve offers several key benefits that enhance business continuity and IT efficiency. It helps to restore productivity quickly by allowing administrators to deploy secure, pre-configured Cloud PCs with Microsoft 365 apps and security settings. This service also simplifies IT management through integration with Microsoft Intune, which provides centralized control over provisioning policies and licensing. This service enhances security by following Zero Trust principles, automatically enforcing organizational safeguards, and allowing secure access revocation when needed.

Administrators using Windows 365 Reserve manage Cloud PCs through Microsoft Intune by configuring provisioning policies that define user groups, geographic regions, and system configurations. Unlike traditional setups, Cloud PCs are not automatically created, and they are provisioned only when needed. Admins also receive alerts as a user’s access period nears its end, which allows them to deprovision the Cloud PC to conserve any unused access time for future use.

Windows 365 Reserve Cloud PCs provisioning for select users and groups. (Image Credit: Microsoft)

How to join the Windows 365 Reserve Preview

Microsoft notes that Windows 365 Reserve is currently available in limited public preview, which means that only selected organizations can access it for now. However, customers who are interested in testing can either fill out this form or contact their Microsoft account representative.

In June, Microsoft announced several new capabilities for Windows 365 Link. The company has introduced a new Connection Center that allows customers to choose between multiple Cloud PCs. Microsoft has also enhanced multi-monitor support and made it possible for users to sign in with NFC cards.