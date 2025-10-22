Key Takeaways: Microsoft issues a fix for a Windows 11 bug affecting input devices in WinRE.

The problem originated from a recent security update released earlier this month.

A new out-of-band update is now available to restore normal recovery functionality.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 update to resolve a bug that disabled mouse and keyboard inputs within the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). The issue stemmed from the recent October 11 security update (KB5066835), which left users unable to navigate recovery tools.

Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) is a built-in toolset in Windows that helps users troubleshoot and recover their system when it fails to start properly. It includes utilities like Startup Repair, System Restore, and Command Prompt for advanced recovery tasks. WinRE is automatically launched when Windows detects boot issues and provides a safe environment to fix problems without accessing the full operating system.

What caused the Windows 11 Recovery Mode bug?

According to Microsoft, the October 2025 Windows 11 security update caused USB devices (such as mice and keyboards) to stop working in the Windows Recovery Environment. This bug affected all Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2, as well as Windows Server 2025.

“After installing the Windows security update released on October 14, 2025 (KB5066835), USB devices, such as keyboards and mice, do not function in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). This issue prevents navigation of any of the recovery options within WinRE. Note that the USB devices continue to work normally within the Windows operating system,” Microsoft explained.

Other problems linked to the October 2025 security update

Microsoft acknowledged the USB mouse and keyboard issues on October 19. The company has also released a new out-of-band update (KB5070773) for PCs running Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 24H2.

It is also important to note that the October 2025 security update introduced other bugs, including smartcard authentication issues in Windows Cryptographic Services, problems with updates via shared network folders, issues with playing protected content on DVDs and Blu-rays, and IIS websites failing to load properly.