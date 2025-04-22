First Ring Daily: Don’t Try it Yet

As the importance of Microsoft 365 data continues to grow, so too does the threat of cyberattacks targeting this vital data.
The annual bout with Microsoft around your EA or support spend can leave you feeling like you’ve been a literal title fight.
Microsoft has started working on the next version of Windows 11, Microsoft Office apps are getting a performance boost, and AI capabilities are coming to Entra ID.
This download allows you to demonstrate exactly how the technology you use keeps customers covered and compliant.
Published: Apr 22, 2025
In this episode of First Ring Daily, Brad Sams and Paul Thurrott discuss their issues with the new Outlook for Windows, Notion launching a new mail app, and OpenAI launching its new o3 reasoning model.