AI Skills Now Power 80% of ICT Jobs, Cisco’s Report Finds

Key Takeaways: Nearly 80% of ICT roles now demand AI fluency, reshaping workforce priorities.

AI-related positions are among the fastest-growing in the tech sector.

Human skills like leadership and critical thinking remain crucial alongside AI expertise.

AI has become the backbone of modern ICT roles that demand urgent action from IT leaders to reskill teams and redesign workflows. Cisco’s 2025 report reveals that nearly 80% of tech roles require AI fluency, which makes strategic workforce transformation a top priority.

According to a new study by Cisco’s AI Workforce Consortium, 78 percent of ICT roles now demand AI-related skills. AI is now a core competency across job functions, and business leaders must embed AI learning into workforce strategy to remain competitive.

AI roles are driving job market growth

This report also highlighted the importance of adopting a skills-first mindset. It’s important to invest in personalized AI-powered training and learning agility to enhance workforce adaptability. Moreover, 7 of the 10 fastest-growing ICT roles are AI-related, including AI/ML engineers, AI risk and governance specialists, and natural language processing engineers. However, there is a major shortage of professionals skilled in areas like generative AI, LLMs, and AI governance.

“These critical shortages jeopardize organizations’ ability to scale AI responsibly, securely, and effectively, highlighting the urgent need for targeted learning and security upskilling,” the report said.

Human skills are more valuable than ever

Additionally, this report mentioned that human skills such as communication, leadership, and critical thinking have become more important than ever due to the rise of AI. These skills are important due to effective human-AI collaboration and ethical tech adoption.

“As AI reshapes our world and work, people remain at the center,” said Francine Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco. “This year’s report makes clear that AI skills open exciting new doors, but it’s the combination of technical expertise and human strengths like collaboration and leadership that will truly shape a brighter future.”

This study also highlighted that global cities like Silicon Valley, London, and Tokyo are emerging as tech hubs for AI job creation. These hubs are influencing regional trends in investment, education, and workforce development.

Key recommendations for organizations

Organizations should treat AI fluency as a foundational skill across roles and integrate AI training into onboarding, professional development, and performance planning. Moreover, organizations should adopt a skills-first approach to identify hidden talent and ensure teams are equipped for real-world challenges.

Lastly, it’s highly recommended to invest in AI-powered training tools to help employees build relevant skills faster and more effectively. Moreover, organizations must build internal expertise in areas like AI ethics, governance, and risk management. Companies should also focus their upskilling efforts on high-demand areas such as generative AI, large language models, and prompt engineering.